Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE PLAY-IN BEGINS
The scheduled 82 are out of the way. Now the Cavs find themselves in the NBA's Play-In Tournament, facing off against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference's 7-8 game. These two faced off in Brooklyn just four days ago, on Friday night.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland wrapped-up the regular season in style on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks inside RMFH. The Cavs were up by 40 at one point in the second half and coasted to the finish line in the fourth. Kevin Love caught fire, dropping a 31-point, 10-rebounds double-double in just 15 minutes played. Lauri Markken added in 23 (making four triples) while Rajon Rondo handed out 13 assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Andre Drummond
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
If the Cavs win tonight, they will advance to the first round of the playoffs, taking on the Boston Celtics. If it's a loss, the Cavs come home on Friday to play the winner of the Atlanta/Charlotte play-in game for a chance to take on the Heat in the first round.
