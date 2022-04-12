Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE PLAY-IN BEGINS

The scheduled 82 are out of the way. Now the Cavs find themselves in the NBA's Play-In Tournament, facing off against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference's 7-8 game. These two faced off in Brooklyn just four days ago, on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland wrapped-up the regular season in style on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks inside RMFH. The Cavs were up by 40 at one point in the second half and coasted to the finish line in the fourth. Kevin Love caught fire, dropping a 31-point, 10-rebounds double-double in just 15 minutes played. Lauri Markken added in 23 (making four triples) while Rajon Rondo handed out 13 assists.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 43-38 Record 44-38 8th in East Standing 7th in East 107.8 PPG 112.9 44.2 RPG 44.4 25.2 APG 25.3 4.2 BPG 5.5 7.1 SPG 7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley

Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Andre Drummond

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Nets:

Seth Curry - Ankle - Day-to-Day

Ben Simmons - Back - OUT