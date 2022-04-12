Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Barclays Center at 7:00PM (ET) | TNT | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: TNT
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE PLAY-IN BEGINS

The scheduled 82 are out of the way. Now the Cavs find themselves in the NBA's Play-In Tournament, facing off against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference's 7-8 game. These two faced off in Brooklyn just four days ago, on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland wrapped-up the regular season in style on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks inside RMFH. The Cavs were up by 40 at one point in the second half and coasted to the finish line in the fourth. Kevin Love caught fire, dropping a 31-point, 10-rebounds double-double in just 15 minutes played. Lauri Markken added in 23 (making four triples) while Rajon Rondo handed out 13 assists.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
43-38
Record
44-38
8th in East
Standing
7th in East
107.8
PPG
112.9
44.2
RPG
44.4
25.2
APG
25.3
4.2
BPG
5.5
7.1
SPG
7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley

Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Andre Drummond

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT

    Nets:

  • Seth Curry - Ankle - Day-to-Day
  • Ben Simmons - Back - OUT
  • Joe Harris - Ankle - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    If the Cavs win tonight, they will advance to the first round of the playoffs, taking on the Boston Celtics. If it's a loss, the Cavs come home on Friday to play the winner of the Atlanta/Charlotte play-in game for a chance to take on the Heat in the first round.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Nets, Cavaliers, 4-12-2022 at Nets

