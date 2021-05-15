Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Barclays Center at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE GRAND FINALE

It is the final day of regular season games across the Association today. In the last one, the Cavs travel to NY to take on the Brooklyn Nets looking for the season sweep of the Eastern Conference heavyweight.

LAST TIME OUT

To start a mini two-game trip to end the season, the Cavs fell to the Wizards in DC on Friday, as the win put Washington into the Play-In Tournament. Collin Sexton led both teams with 26 points as Jarrett Allen recorded an 18 and 14 double-double. Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, and Cedi Osman (in his return to the lineup) all scored in double figures.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
22-49
Record
46-24
13th in East
Standing
2nd in East
103.8
PPG
118.7
42.7
RPG
44.4
23.9
APG
26.7
4.5
BPG
5.2
7.8
SPG
6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - TBD
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Right Ankle Soreness - TBD
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Nets:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020
  • Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011)
  • Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons (2014-2016)
  • Nets TV Analyst Richard Jefferson played for the Cavaliers for two seasons (2015-2017)

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    That's it! The 2020-21 NBA regular season has come to a close for the Cavaliers after tonight's game. The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for June 22 and the NBA Draft is set for July 29.

    Nets, Cavaliers, 5-16-2021 at Nets

