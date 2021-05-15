Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE GRAND FINALE

It is the final day of regular season games across the Association today. In the last one, the Cavs travel to NY to take on the Brooklyn Nets looking for the season sweep of the Eastern Conference heavyweight.

LAST TIME OUT

To start a mini two-game trip to end the season, the Cavs fell to the Wizards in DC on Friday, as the win put Washington into the Play-In Tournament. Collin Sexton led both teams with 26 points as Jarrett Allen recorded an 18 and 14 double-double. Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, and Cedi Osman (in his return to the lineup) all scored in double figures.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 22-49 Record 46-24 13th in East Standing 2nd in East 103.8 PPG 118.7 42.7 RPG 44.4 23.9 APG 26.7 4.5 BPG 5.2 7.8 SPG 6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - TBD



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT



Cedi Osman - Right Ankle Soreness - TBD



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Nets: TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020



Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011)



Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons (2014-2016)

