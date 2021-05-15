Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE GRAND FINALE
It is the final day of regular season games across the Association today. In the last one, the Cavs travel to NY to take on the Brooklyn Nets looking for the season sweep of the Eastern Conference heavyweight.
LAST TIME OUT
To start a mini two-game trip to end the season, the Cavs fell to the Wizards in DC on Friday, as the win put Washington into the Play-In Tournament. Collin Sexton led both teams with 26 points as Jarrett Allen recorded an 18 and 14 double-double. Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, and Cedi Osman (in his return to the lineup) all scored in double figures.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen
Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
That's it! The 2020-21 NBA regular season has come to a close for the Cavaliers after tonight's game. The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for June 22 and the NBA Draft is set for July 29.