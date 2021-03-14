Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

State Farm Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FINAL TIME AGAINST THE HAWKS

The Wine & Gold look to bounce back tonight as they attempt to sweep the three game season series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs beat the Hawks on the road on January 2 and at home on February 23. Atlanta is on the second night of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

The second half of the season got off to a rocky start on Friday night. The Cavs dropped a rather lopsided decision to the Pelicans in New Orleans to start half number two. As Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. both returned to the lineup, only Collin Sexton, Quinn Cook, and Nance were able to score in double figures.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
14-23
Record
18-20
13th in East
Standing
8th in East
104.6
PPG
113.1
43.8
RPG
45.9
23.6
APG
24.2
5.2
BPG
4.9
8.4
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Isaac Okoro

Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Groin Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder - QUESTIONABLE

    Hawks:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta
  • Cavs guard Isaac Okoro was born in Atlanta, GA
  • Cavs center JaVale McGee and Hawks guard Rajon Rondo were teammates on the L.A. Lakers for two seasons

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's the start of the first back-to-back of the second half for the Cavs on Tuesday with a game against the Heat in Miami before returning home the next night to take on the Celtics.

