Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FINAL TIME AGAINST THE HAWKS
The Wine & Gold look to bounce back tonight as they attempt to sweep the three game season series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs beat the Hawks on the road on January 2 and at home on February 23. Atlanta is on the second night of a back-to-back.
LAST TIME OUT
The second half of the season got off to a rocky start on Friday night. The Cavs dropped a rather lopsided decision to the Pelicans in New Orleans to start half number two. As Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. both returned to the lineup, only Collin Sexton, Quinn Cook, and Nance were able to score in double figures.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Isaac Okoro
Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hawks:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's the start of the first back-to-back of the second half for the Cavs on Tuesday with a game against the Heat in Miami before returning home the next night to take on the Celtics.