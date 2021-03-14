Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FINAL TIME AGAINST THE HAWKS

The Wine & Gold look to bounce back tonight as they attempt to sweep the three game season series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs beat the Hawks on the road on January 2 and at home on February 23. Atlanta is on the second night of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

The second half of the season got off to a rocky start on Friday night. The Cavs dropped a rather lopsided decision to the Pelicans in New Orleans to start half number two. As Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. both returned to the lineup, only Collin Sexton, Quinn Cook, and Nance were able to score in double figures.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 14-23 Record 18-20 13th in East Standing 8th in East 104.6 PPG 113.1 43.8 RPG 45.9 23.6 APG 24.2 5.2 BPG 4.9 8.4 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Isaac Okoro

Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Groin Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder - QUESTIONABLE



Hawks: TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta



Cavs guard Isaac Okoro was born in Atlanta, GA

