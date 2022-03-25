Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

Wall of Honor Ceremony to Air Postgame

SATURDAY IN THE LAND

The Wine & Gold come home for their final multi-game homestand of the season to face off against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls lead the season series 2-1 with the home team winning each matchup so far.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs struggled to overtake the Toronto Raptors on the road in what was the final matchup of the two teams this regular season. Lauri Markkanen continued to show out strong by earning 20 points while going 6-of-10 from the floor. Despite the loss, Cleveland does hold the 3-1 tiebreaker over Toronto which is huge in the Cavs' fight to avoid the Play-In Tournament and take hold of the East's 6th seed.

Read Thursday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
41-32
Record
42-31
6th in East
Standing
5th in East
107.4
PPG
111.8
44.4
RPG
42.5
25.3
APG
24.1
4.2
BPG
4.3
7.1
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens

Bulls: Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Bulls:

  • Alex Caruso - Back - Day-to-Day
  • DeMar DeRozan - Hip - Day-to-Day
  • Lonzo Ball - Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Orlando Magic visit Cleveland this upcoming Monday for the second game of the Cavs' three-game homestand.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Bulls, Cavaliers, 3-26-2022 vs Bulls

    Bulls

    Cavaliers

    NEXT UP:
