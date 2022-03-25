Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes Wall of Honor Ceremony to Air Postgame

SATURDAY IN THE LAND

The Wine & Gold come home for their final multi-game homestand of the season to face off against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls lead the season series 2-1 with the home team winning each matchup so far.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs struggled to overtake the Toronto Raptors on the road in what was the final matchup of the two teams this regular season. Lauri Markkanen continued to show out strong by earning 20 points while going 6-of-10 from the floor. Despite the loss, Cleveland does hold the 3-1 tiebreaker over Toronto which is huge in the Cavs' fight to avoid the Play-In Tournament and take hold of the East's 6th seed.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 41-32 Record 42-31 6th in East Standing 5th in East 107.4 PPG 111.8 44.4 RPG 42.5 25.3 APG 24.1 4.2 BPG 4.3 7.1 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens

Bulls: Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Bulls:

Alex Caruso - Back - Day-to-Day



DeMar DeRozan - Hip - Day-to-Day

