Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

SATURDAY IN THE LAND
The Wine & Gold come home for their final multi-game homestand of the season to face off against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls lead the season series 2-1 with the home team winning each matchup so far.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs struggled to overtake the Toronto Raptors on the road in what was the final matchup of the two teams this regular season. Lauri Markkanen continued to show out strong by earning 20 points while going 6-of-10 from the floor. Despite the loss, Cleveland does hold the 3-1 tiebreaker over Toronto which is huge in the Cavs' fight to avoid the Play-In Tournament and take hold of the East's 6th seed.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens
Bulls: Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bulls:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Orlando Magic visit Cleveland this upcoming Monday for the second game of the Cavs' three-game homestand.
