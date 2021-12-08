Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ANOTHER CENTRAL DIVISION FOE
For the second consecutive game, the Cavs will take on a Central Division team. Tonight's opponent, the Chicago Bulls are at the top of the division, but will be without the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, DeMar Derozan.
LAST TIME OUT
To wrap-up the first back-to-back of the week, the Cavs fell at the hands of the defending champs in Milwaukee. Similar to Sunday, the Wine & Gold fought back early in the fourth, but the Bucks proved to be too much down the stretch. Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each scored over 20 and Kevin Love added 15, but no one else had more than 12 points.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bulls:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The week concludes with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, traveling to play the Timberwolves on Friday then coming home to face the Kings on Saturday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.