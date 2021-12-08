Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ANOTHER CENTRAL DIVISION FOE

For the second consecutive game, the Cavs will take on a Central Division team. Tonight's opponent, the Chicago Bulls are at the top of the division, but will be without the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, DeMar Derozan.

LAST TIME OUT

To wrap-up the first back-to-back of the week, the Cavs fell at the hands of the defending champs in Milwaukee. Similar to Sunday, the Wine & Gold fought back early in the fourth, but the Bucks proved to be too much down the stretch. Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each scored over 20 and Kevin Love added 15, but no one else had more than 12 points.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
13-12
Record
17-8
9th in East
Standing
2nd in East
104.6
PPG
109.6
45.1
RPG
43.8
24.4
APG
23.4
4.3
BPG
4.8
7.3
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Dean Wade - Right Calf - QUESTIONABLE
  • Collin Sexton - Right Knee - OUT

    Bulls:

  • Alex Caruso - Hamstring - OUT
  • DeMar DeRozan - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Javonte Green - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Coby White - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Patrick Williams - Wrist - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The week concludes with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, traveling to play the Timberwolves on Friday then coming home to face the Kings on Saturday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Bulls, Cavaliers, 12-8-2021 vs Bulls

    Related Content

    Bulls

    Cavaliers

    12-8-2021 vs Bulls

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter