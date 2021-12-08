Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ANOTHER CENTRAL DIVISION FOE

For the second consecutive game, the Cavs will take on a Central Division team. Tonight's opponent, the Chicago Bulls are at the top of the division, but will be without the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, DeMar Derozan.

LAST TIME OUT

To wrap-up the first back-to-back of the week, the Cavs fell at the hands of the defending champs in Milwaukee. Similar to Sunday, the Wine & Gold fought back early in the fourth, but the Bucks proved to be too much down the stretch. Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each scored over 20 and Kevin Love added 15, but no one else had more than 12 points.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 13-12 Record 17-8 9th in East Standing 2nd in East 104.6 PPG 109.6 45.1 RPG 43.8 24.4 APG 23.4 4.3 BPG 4.8 7.3 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Dean Wade - Right Calf - QUESTIONABLE



Collin Sexton - Right Knee - OUT



Bulls:

Alex Caruso - Hamstring - OUT



DeMar DeRozan - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Javonte Green - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Coby White - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

