Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

REMATCH AGAINST THE BULLS
After falling to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in Chicago, the Cavs get another shot at them tonight at RMFH. The Bulls are coming off a win against the Celtics on Monday while the Cavs dropped a tough one in Detroit.
LAST TIME OUT
A rough first quarter dug the Cavs into a hole they were never able to quite get out of. The Wine & Gold took their first lead about halfway through the fourth quarter, but were not able to hang on, as Detroit took the four point decision. Collin Sexton scored a game-best 28 while Darius Garland scored 23 and dropped assist-of-the-season nominee.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Love
Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bulls:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Friday starts three straight on the road and a three games in four night stretch. The Cavs are in Charlotte on Friday then take on Washington and Toronto on Sunday and Monday.