Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

REMATCH AGAINST THE BULLS

After falling to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in Chicago, the Cavs get another shot at them tonight at RMFH. The Bulls are coming off a win against the Celtics on Monday while the Cavs dropped a tough one in Detroit.

LAST TIME OUT

A rough first quarter dug the Cavs into a hole they were never able to quite get out of. The Wine & Gold took their first lead about halfway through the fourth quarter, but were not able to hang on, as Detroit took the four point decision. Collin Sexton scored a game-best 28 while Darius Garland scored 23 and dropped assist-of-the-season nominee.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
20-37
Record
24-33
13th in East
Standing
10th in East
103.8
PPG
112.0
42.6
RPG
44.5
23.8
APG
26.8
4.9
BPG
4.3
8.2
SPG
6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Love

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Bulls:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010
  • Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN
  • Bulls scout Mike Wilhelm is a native Clevelander and played his high school basketball at St. Ignatius

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Friday starts three straight on the road and a three games in four night stretch. The Cavs are in Charlotte on Friday then take on Washington and Toronto on Sunday and Monday.

