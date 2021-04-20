Cavs vs Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

REMATCH AGAINST THE BULLS

After falling to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in Chicago, the Cavs get another shot at them tonight at RMFH. The Bulls are coming off a win against the Celtics on Monday while the Cavs dropped a tough one in Detroit.

LAST TIME OUT

A rough first quarter dug the Cavs into a hole they were never able to quite get out of. The Wine & Gold took their first lead about halfway through the fourth quarter, but were not able to hang on, as Detroit took the four point decision. Collin Sexton scored a game-best 28 while Darius Garland scored 23 and dropped assist-of-the-season nominee.

Read Monday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 20-37 Record 24-33 13th in East Standing 10th in East 103.8 PPG 112.0 42.6 RPG 44.5 23.8 APG 26.8 4.9 BPG 4.3 8.2 SPG 6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Love

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Bulls: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010



Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN

