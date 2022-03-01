Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE BUZZ ABOUT WEDNESDAY

The Charlotte Hornets come to Cleveland as the Cavs look to finish their three-game homestand on a positive note. The Cavs lead the season series against the Hornets 2-1 with the road team having won each matchup so far.

LAST TIME OUT

Continuing to battle shorthanded, the Cavs were unable to complete an epic comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. At one point during the third quarter, the Cavs found themselves down 23 points against one of the league's best offenses. Cleveland's bench sparkplugs Kevin Love (26 points) and Cedi Osman (21 points) helped to keep the Cavs fighting; unfortunately, a clutch triple near the end of regulation from Wolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns put the home squad's hopes away.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHA
36-25
Record
30-33
5th in East
Standing
9th in East
106.6
PPG
114.1
44.8
RPG
45.2
25.2
APG
27.2
4.3
BPG
4.9
7.1
SPG
8.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Montrezl Harrell, Kelly Oubre Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Darius Garland - Back - QUESTIONABLE
  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Hornets:

  • James Bouknight - Neck - OUT
  • Nick Richards - Foot - OUT
  • Jalen McDaniels - Ankle - OUT
  • Gordon Hayward - Ankle - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs take a one-game road trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Sixers this Friday night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Hornets, Cavaliers, 3-2-2022 vs Hornets

