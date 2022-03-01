Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE BUZZ ABOUT WEDNESDAY

The Charlotte Hornets come to Cleveland as the Cavs look to finish their three-game homestand on a positive note. The Cavs lead the season series against the Hornets 2-1 with the road team having won each matchup so far.

LAST TIME OUT

Continuing to battle shorthanded, the Cavs were unable to complete an epic comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. At one point during the third quarter, the Cavs found themselves down 23 points against one of the league's best offenses. Cleveland's bench sparkplugs Kevin Love (26 points) and Cedi Osman (21 points) helped to keep the Cavs fighting; unfortunately, a clutch triple near the end of regulation from Wolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns put the home squad's hopes away.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHA 36-25 Record 30-33 5th in East Standing 9th in East 106.6 PPG 114.1 44.8 RPG 45.2 25.2 APG 27.2 4.3 BPG 4.9 7.1 SPG 8.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Montrezl Harrell, Kelly Oubre Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Darius Garland - Back - QUESTIONABLE



Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Hornets:

James Bouknight - Neck - OUT



Nick Richards - Foot - OUT



Jalen McDaniels - Ankle - OUT

