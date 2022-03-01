Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE BUZZ ABOUT WEDNESDAY
The Charlotte Hornets come to Cleveland as the Cavs look to finish their three-game homestand on a positive note. The Cavs lead the season series against the Hornets 2-1 with the road team having won each matchup so far.
LAST TIME OUT
Continuing to battle shorthanded, the Cavs were unable to complete an epic comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. At one point during the third quarter, the Cavs found themselves down 23 points against one of the league's best offenses. Cleveland's bench sparkplugs Kevin Love (26 points) and Cedi Osman (21 points) helped to keep the Cavs fighting; unfortunately, a clutch triple near the end of regulation from Wolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns put the home squad's hopes away.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Montrezl Harrell, Kelly Oubre Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs take a one-game road trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Sixers this Friday night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.