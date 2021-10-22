Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ON OUR HOME COURT

Like last season, the Cavs will welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Cleveland for the home opener. Charlotte had a come from behind win on Wednesday in their first game.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was an entertaining first contest, the Wine & Gold fell just short in Memphis. Evan Mobley looked very impressive in his first league game, while Jarrett Allen did not miss a shot and Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio recorded point-assist double-doubles.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 22-50 2020-21 Record 33-39 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 10th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 109.5 42.7 2020-21 RPG 43.8 25.4 2020-21 APG 26.8 4.5 2020-21 BPG 4.8 7.8 2020-21 SPG 7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Hornets:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

Opening weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continues tomorrow evening with a date against the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland then leaves on a west coast trip starting Monday.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.