Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
ON OUR HOME COURT
Like last season, the Cavs will welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Cleveland for the home opener. Charlotte had a come from behind win on Wednesday in their first game.
LAST TIME OUT
In what was an entertaining first contest, the Wine & Gold fell just short in Memphis. Evan Mobley looked very impressive in his first league game, while Jarrett Allen did not miss a shot and Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio recorded point-assist double-doubles.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Hornets:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Opening weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continues tomorrow evening with a date against the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland then leaves on a west coast trip starting Monday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.