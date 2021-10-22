Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ON OUR HOME COURT

Like last season, the Cavs will welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Cleveland for the home opener. Charlotte had a come from behind win on Wednesday in their first game.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was an entertaining first contest, the Wine & Gold fell just short in Memphis. Evan Mobley looked very impressive in his first league game, while Jarrett Allen did not miss a shot and Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio recorded point-assist double-doubles.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
22-50
2020-21 Record
33-39
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
10th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
109.5
42.7
2020-21 RPG
43.8
25.4
2020-21 APG
26.8
4.5
2020-21 BPG
4.8
7.8
2020-21 SPG
7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Hornets:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

Opening weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continues tomorrow evening with a date against the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland then leaves on a west coast trip starting Monday.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Hornets, Cavaliers, 10-22-2021 vs Hornets

