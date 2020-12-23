Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

THE REGULAR SEASON IS HERE

For the first time since March 10, the Wine & Gold will suit up for a regular season game! The Charlotte Hornets and No. 3 overall pick LaMelo ball come into Cleveland to start the 2020-21 season.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday evening, the Cavs fell to the Knicks in the preseason finale at The Garden. Cedi Osman and Dean Wade led the way on offense with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE CHA 19-46 19-20 Record 23-42 15th in East 19-20 Standing 9th in East 106.9 PPG 102.9 44.2 RPG 42.8 23.1 APG 23.8 3.2 BPG 4.1 6.9 SPG 6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton

Pacers: LaMelo Ball, Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT



Dante Exum (Left Hip; Strain) - OUT



Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT



Hornets: TBD

Subject to change* CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavaliers C JaVale McGee, Hornets F Caleb Martin, Hornets F Cody Martin all attended Nevada

