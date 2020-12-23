Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket MortgageFieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

THE REGULAR SEASON IS HERE

For the first time since March 10, the Wine & Gold will suit up for a regular season game! The Charlotte Hornets and No. 3 overall pick LaMelo ball come into Cleveland to start the 2020-21 season.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday evening, the Cavs fell to the Knicks in the preseason finale at The Garden. Cedi Osman and Dean Wade led the way on offense with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE
CHA
19-46
19-20 Record
23-42
15th in East
19-20 Standing
9th in East
106.9
PPG
102.9
44.2
RPG
42.8
23.1
APG
23.8
3.2
BPG
4.1
6.9
SPG
6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton

Pacers: LaMelo Ball, Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT
  • Dante Exum (Left Hip; Strain) - OUT
  • Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT

    Hornets:

    TBD


    Subject to change*

    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavaliers C JaVale McGee, Hornets F Caleb Martin, Hornets F Cody Martin all attended Nevada
  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached in Charlotte as an assistant coach for three years

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs get Christmas Eve & Christmas Day off before traveling to Detroit for the Wine & Gold's first road game on Dec. 26. The next day, the Cavs and Sixers square off in Cleveland.

