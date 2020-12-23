Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE REGULAR SEASON IS HERE
For the first time since March 10, the Wine & Gold will suit up for a regular season game! The Charlotte Hornets and No. 3 overall pick LaMelo ball come into Cleveland to start the 2020-21 season.
LAST TIME OUT
On Friday evening, the Cavs fell to the Knicks in the preseason finale at The Garden. Cedi Osman and Dean Wade led the way on offense with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton
Pacers: LaMelo Ball, Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs get Christmas Eve & Christmas Day off before traveling to Detroit for the Wine & Gold's first road game on Dec. 26. The next day, the Cavs and Sixers square off in Cleveland.