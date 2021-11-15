Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CAVS-Cs ONCE MORE

For the second time in three days, the Cavs will play host to the Boston Celtics. The third and final meeting of these two this season will be on December 22 in Boston.

LAST TIME OUT

The first quarter of Saturday night looked like a game in which both teams played the night before. In the end, it became a thriller of a game, with the Cavs coming back from 19 down to get their second straight win. Darius Garland paced the Wine & Gold with 22 points.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BOS
9-5
Record
6-7
4th in East
Standing
10th in East
105.0
PPG
108.4
44.5
RPG
45.4
24.8
APG
22.7
3.7
BPG
6.5
7.6
SPG
8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Celtics:

TBD

Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

Cleveland gets back on the road, but this time it is for one game on Wednesday night against the Nets. They comes right back home to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Celtics, Cavaliers, 11-15-2021 vs Celtics

Celtics

Cavaliers

11-15-2021 vs Celtics

