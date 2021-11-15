Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CAVS-Cs ONCE MORE
For the second time in three days, the Cavs will play host to the Boston Celtics. The third and final meeting of these two this season will be on December 22 in Boston.
LAST TIME OUT
The first quarter of Saturday night looked like a game in which both teams played the night before. In the end, it became a thriller of a game, with the Cavs coming back from 19 down to get their second straight win. Darius Garland paced the Wine & Gold with 22 points.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley
Celtics: Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Celtics:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland gets back on the road, but this time it is for one game on Wednesday night against the Nets. They comes right back home to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.