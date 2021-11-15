Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CAVS-Cs ONCE MORE

For the second time in three days, the Cavs will play host to the Boston Celtics. The third and final meeting of these two this season will be on December 22 in Boston.

LAST TIME OUT

The first quarter of Saturday night looked like a game in which both teams played the night before. In the end, it became a thriller of a game, with the Cavs coming back from 19 down to get their second straight win. Darius Garland paced the Wine & Gold with 22 points.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BOS 9-5 Record 6-7 4th in East Standing 10th in East 105.0 PPG 108.4 44.5 RPG 45.4 24.8 APG 22.7 3.7 BPG 6.5 7.6 SPG 8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD



Celtics:

TBD



Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

Cleveland gets back on the road, but this time it is for one game on Wednesday night against the Nets. They comes right back home to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

