Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CITY EDITION NIGHTS

The Wine & Gold will debut the 2021-22 City Edition uniform tonight against the Boston Celtics. This is the first meeting of these two teams in the next three days, as the Celtics will stay in Cleveland and play in Monday as well.

LAST TIME OUT

It was back to the winning ways last night for the Cavaliers. In what was really a wine-to-wire win, the Cavs topped the Pistons by 20 points. Darius Garland led the way with 21 while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Cedi Osman all finished in double figures.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BOS
8-5
Record
6-6
4th in East
Standing
10th in East
105.0
PPG
108.4
44.5
RPG
45.4
24.8
APG
22.7
3.7
BPG
6.5
7.6
SPG
8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Celtics:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

These two get together again on Monday night in Cleveland to wrap-up their mini-series. The Wine & Gold travel to Brooklyn on Wednesday then return home for four more.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

