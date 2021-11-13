Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CITY EDITION NIGHTS
The Wine & Gold will debut the 2021-22 City Edition uniform tonight against the Boston Celtics. This is the first meeting of these two teams in the next three days, as the Celtics will stay in Cleveland and play in Monday as well.
LAST TIME OUT
It was back to the winning ways last night for the Cavaliers. In what was really a wine-to-wire win, the Cavs topped the Pistons by 20 points. Darius Garland led the way with 21 while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Cedi Osman all finished in double figures.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Cedi Osman
Celtics: Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Celtics:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
These two get together again on Monday night in Cleveland to wrap-up their mini-series. The Wine & Gold travel to Brooklyn on Wednesday then return home for four more.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.