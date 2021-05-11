Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE HOME FINALE

The Cavaliers look to get a win on their home floor in the last game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the 2020-21 season against the Boston Celtics. In the final game these two play this season, the Celtics won in Boston and the Cavs won in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Ending the last back-to-back of the season, Cleveland hung tough with the playoff-hopeful Indiana Pacers. Indiana closed the game on a 20-11 run after a tightly contested contest through the first three-plus quarters. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade each recorded their first career double-double and Collin Sexton dropped 25 and handed out eight dimes.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BOS
21-48
Record
35-33
14th in East
Standing
7th in East
103.8
PPG
112.9
42.5
RPG
44.4
23.9
APG
23.5
4.5
BPG
6.4
7.9
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - TBD
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Right Ankle Soreness - TBD
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Celtics:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Celtics center Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Cleveland (2011-2020)
  • Celtics guard Jalen Brown and Cavs guard Collin Sexton both grew up in Marietta, GA and attended high school 19 miles from each other

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    With the home portion of the schedule closed out, the Cavs finish the season with two weekend games on the road: against the Wizards on Friday and the Nets on Sunday afternoon.

