Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE HOME FINALE
The Cavaliers look to get a win on their home floor in the last game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the 2020-21 season against the Boston Celtics. In the final game these two play this season, the Celtics won in Boston and the Cavs won in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
Ending the last back-to-back of the season, Cleveland hung tough with the playoff-hopeful Indiana Pacers. Indiana closed the game on a 20-11 run after a tightly contested contest through the first three-plus quarters. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade each recorded their first career double-double and Collin Sexton dropped 25 and handed out eight dimes.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen
Celtics: Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Celtics:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
With the home portion of the schedule closed out, the Cavs finish the season with two weekend games on the road: against the Wizards on Friday and the Nets on Sunday afternoon.