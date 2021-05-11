Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE HOME FINALE

The Cavaliers look to get a win on their home floor in the last game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the 2020-21 season against the Boston Celtics. In the final game these two play this season, the Celtics won in Boston and the Cavs won in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Ending the last back-to-back of the season, Cleveland hung tough with the playoff-hopeful Indiana Pacers. Indiana closed the game on a 20-11 run after a tightly contested contest through the first three-plus quarters. Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade each recorded their first career double-double and Collin Sexton dropped 25 and handed out eight dimes.

Read Monday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BOS 21-48 Record 35-33 14th in East Standing 7th in East 103.8 PPG 112.9 42.5 RPG 44.4 23.9 APG 23.5 4.5 BPG 6.4 7.9 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - TBD



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT



Cedi Osman - Right Ankle Soreness - TBD



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Celtics: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Celtics center Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Cleveland (2011-2020)

