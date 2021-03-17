Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ST. PADDY'S DAY AGAINST THE C's

The Cavs complete their first back-to-back of the second half tonight against the Boston Celtics on St. Patrick's Day. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Celtics hosted and fell to the Jazz last night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold's woes in Miami continued with a loss last night to the Heat. The Cavs made a fourth quarter rally to get within 12, but eventually ran out of gas and time on Tuesday. Collin Sexton went for 21 and JaVale McGee was nearly-perfect from the floor, going 8-10 for a season-high 16 points. In his second game back, Larry Nance Jr. added 14 of his own.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BOS 14-25 Record 20-19 13th in East Standing 6th in East 103.3 PPG 112.1 43.2 RPG 44.0 23.2 APG 22.7 5.3 BPG 5.1 8.2 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, JaVale McGee

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Celtics:

TBD - Back-to-Back

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Celtics center Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Cleveland

