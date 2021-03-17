Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ST. PADDY'S DAY AGAINST THE C's

The Cavs complete their first back-to-back of the second half tonight against the Boston Celtics on St. Patrick's Day. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Celtics hosted and fell to the Jazz last night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold's woes in Miami continued with a loss last night to the Heat. The Cavs made a fourth quarter rally to get within 12, but eventually ran out of gas and time on Tuesday. Collin Sexton went for 21 and JaVale McGee was nearly-perfect from the floor, going 8-10 for a season-high 16 points. In his second game back, Larry Nance Jr. added 14 of his own.

Read Tuesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BOS
14-25
Record
20-19
13th in East
Standing
6th in East
103.3
PPG
112.1
43.2
RPG
44.0
23.2
APG
22.7
5.3
BPG
5.1
8.2
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, JaVale McGee

Celtics: Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Celtics:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Celtics center Tristan Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first nine NBA seasons in Cleveland
  • Celtics guard Jalen Brown and Cavs guard Collin Sexton both grew up in Marietta, GA and attended high school 19 miles from each other

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a well-needed off-day tomorrow for the Cavaliers before welcoming the surprising San Antonio Spurs to Cleveland on Friday for the second game of this homestand.

    Celtics, Cavaliers, 3-17-2021 vs Celtics

    Celtics

    Cavaliers

    NEXT UP:
