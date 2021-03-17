Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ST. PADDY'S DAY AGAINST THE C's
The Cavs complete their first back-to-back of the second half tonight against the Boston Celtics on St. Patrick's Day. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Celtics hosted and fell to the Jazz last night.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold's woes in Miami continued with a loss last night to the Heat. The Cavs made a fourth quarter rally to get within 12, but eventually ran out of gas and time on Tuesday. Collin Sexton went for 21 and JaVale McGee was nearly-perfect from the floor, going 8-10 for a season-high 16 points. In his second game back, Larry Nance Jr. added 14 of his own.
Read Tuesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, JaVale McGee
Celtics: Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Celtics:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a well-needed off-day tomorrow for the Cavaliers before welcoming the surprising San Antonio Spurs to Cleveland on Friday for the second game of this homestand.