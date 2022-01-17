Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
BACK HOME FOR ONE
After a successful six game road trip, the Cavs return home for an MLK Day matinee against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets topped the Cavs in Cleveland just before Thanksgiving, but will be without Kevin Durant this time around.
LAST TIME OUT
Finished the road trip off on Saturday night with an 18-point comeback in the second half in Oklahoma City to go 5-1 out west. Darius Garland turned in one of the best outings of his career with 28 points and a career-best 18 assists. Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 13 and 13 while Evan Mobley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's right back on the road, but just for one game, going to Chicago on Wednesday before coming back home for a rematch against the Thunder.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.