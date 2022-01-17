Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 3:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK HOME FOR ONE

After a successful six game road trip, the Cavs return home for an MLK Day matinee against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets topped the Cavs in Cleveland just before Thanksgiving, but will be without Kevin Durant this time around.

LAST TIME OUT

Finished the road trip off on Saturday night with an 18-point comeback in the second half in Oklahoma City to go 5-1 out west. Darius Garland turned in one of the best outings of his career with 28 points and a career-best 18 assists. Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 13 and 13 while Evan Mobley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
26-18
Record
27-15
6th in East
Standing
2nd in East
107.5
PPG
111.7
45.3
RPG
45.5
25.5
APG
25.7
4.4
BPG
5.7
7.2
SPG
7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Left Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Nets:

  • LaMarcus Aldridge - Right Foot Soreness - PROBABLE
  • Nic Claxton - Left Hamstring Tightness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Durant - Left Knee Sprain - OUT
  • Joe Harris - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • James Johnson - Non-COVID Illness - OUT
  • Paul Milsap - Personal Reasons - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's right back on the road, but just for one game, going to Chicago on Wednesday before coming back home for a rematch against the Thunder.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Nets, Cavaliers, 1-17-2022 vs Nets

