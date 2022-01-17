Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK HOME FOR ONE

After a successful six game road trip, the Cavs return home for an MLK Day matinee against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets topped the Cavs in Cleveland just before Thanksgiving, but will be without Kevin Durant this time around.

LAST TIME OUT

Finished the road trip off on Saturday night with an 18-point comeback in the second half in Oklahoma City to go 5-1 out west. Darius Garland turned in one of the best outings of his career with 28 points and a career-best 18 assists. Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 13 and 13 while Evan Mobley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 26-18 Record 27-15 6th in East Standing 2nd in East 107.5 PPG 111.7 45.3 RPG 45.5 25.5 APG 25.7 4.4 BPG 5.7 7.2 SPG 7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Left Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Nets:

LaMarcus Aldridge - Right Foot Soreness - PROBABLE



Nic Claxton - Left Hamstring Tightness - QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Durant - Left Knee Sprain - OUT



Joe Harris - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



James Johnson - Non-COVID Illness - OUT

