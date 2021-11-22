Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

AFTER A WEEKEND OFF

After a well deserved and well needed break for the Cavaliers, the four game homestand continues tonight with a shot at revenge against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets topped the Wine & Gold at their place last Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter on Thursday, but Steph Curry and the Warriors caught fire, and the Cavs cooled off, as Golden State took home the win. Darius Garland led the team with 25 points and Den Wade turned in one of his best performances as a pro- playing in a career-high 40 minutes and scoring 17 points while grabbing nine boards and handing out five assists.

Read Thursday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 9-8 Record 12-5 8th in East Standing 2nd in East 101.7 PPG 107.9 43.9 RPG 44.4 23.6 APG 25.1 3.6 BPG 4.9 7.9 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Lamarcus Aldridge

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - DOUBTFUL



Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT



Cedi Osman - Low Back Spasms - DOUBTFUL



Nets:

Nic Claxton - Illness - OUT



Bruce Brown - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT

