Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

AFTER A WEEKEND OFF
After a well deserved and well needed break for the Cavaliers, the four game homestand continues tonight with a shot at revenge against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets topped the Wine & Gold at their place last Wednesday.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter on Thursday, but Steph Curry and the Warriors caught fire, and the Cavs cooled off, as Golden State took home the win. Darius Garland led the team with 25 points and Den Wade turned in one of his best performances as a pro- playing in a career-high 40 minutes and scoring 17 points while grabbing nine boards and handing out five assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen
Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Lamarcus Aldridge
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
On Thanksgiving eve, the Cavs welcome the Western Conference champs Phoenix Suns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After that, it's a Saturday date with the Orlando Magic.
