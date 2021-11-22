Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

AFTER A WEEKEND OFF

After a well deserved and well needed break for the Cavaliers, the four game homestand continues tonight with a shot at revenge against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets topped the Wine & Gold at their place last Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter on Thursday, but Steph Curry and the Warriors caught fire, and the Cavs cooled off, as Golden State took home the win. Darius Garland led the team with 25 points and Den Wade turned in one of his best performances as a pro- playing in a career-high 40 minutes and scoring 17 points while grabbing nine boards and handing out five assists.

Read Thursday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
9-8
Record
12-5
8th in East
Standing
2nd in East
101.7
PPG
107.9
43.9
RPG
44.4
23.6
APG
25.1
3.6
BPG
4.9
7.9
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Nets: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Lamarcus Aldridge

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - DOUBTFUL
  • Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Low Back Spasms - DOUBTFUL

    Nets:

  • Nic Claxton - Illness - OUT
  • Bruce Brown - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Joe Harris - Left Ankle Sprain -OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    On Thanksgiving eve, the Cavs welcome the Western Conference champs Phoenix Suns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After that, it's a Saturday date with the Orlando Magic.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Nets, Cavaliers, 11-22-2021 vs Nets

