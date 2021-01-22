Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



CAVS vs NETS, PART II

After a double-overtime thriller between Cleveland and Brooklyn on Wednesday night, these two teams are back it again on Friday night for their second game in three nights in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

If the world came to watch the new-look Nets big-three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on Wednesday, they were treated to the Collin Sexton Show. Sexton lit up the Nets for a career-high 42 points, including 20 straight points in overtime.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 7-7 Record 9-7 6th in East Standing 5th in East 102.9 PPG 120.3 44.3 RPG 46.6 24.2 APG 26.3 4.9 BPG 6.0 10.1 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince

Nets: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - QUESTIONABLE



Nets:

Nicolas Claxton - Right Knee - OUT



Spencer Dinwiddie - Right Knee - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020



Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011), spending his first six years with Cleveland



Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons



Nets TV Analyst Richard Jefferson played for the Cavaliers for two seasons (2015-2017)



Irving and Cavs Two-Way player Marques Bolden spent their collegiate career at Duke

