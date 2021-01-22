Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

CAVS vs NETS, PART II

After a double-overtime thriller between Cleveland and Brooklyn on Wednesday night, these two teams are back it again on Friday night for their second game in three nights in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

If the world came to watch the new-look Nets big-three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on Wednesday, they were treated to the Collin Sexton Show. Sexton lit up the Nets for a career-high 42 points, including 20 straight points in overtime.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
7-7
Record
9-7
6th in East
Standing
5th in East
102.9
PPG
120.3
44.3
RPG
46.6
24.2
APG
26.3
4.9
BPG
6.0
10.1
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince

Nets: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - QUESTIONABLE

    Nets:

  • Nicolas Claxton - Right Knee - OUT
  • Spencer Dinwiddie - Right Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020
  • Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011), spending his first six years with Cleveland
  • Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons
  • Nets TV Analyst Richard Jefferson played for the Cavaliers for two seasons (2015-2017)
  • Irving and Cavs Two-Way player Marques Bolden spent their collegiate career at Duke
  • Nets forward Kevin Durant and Cavs center Jarrett Allen played their college careers at Texas

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold travel to Boston for a Sunday night showdown against the Celtics then come home on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back when the Lakers come to town.

    • Tags
    Nets, Cavaliers, 1-22-2021 vs Nets

    Related Content

    Nets

    Cavaliers

    1-22-2021 vs Nets

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter