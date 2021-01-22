Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.
CAVS vs NETS, PART II
After a double-overtime thriller between Cleveland and Brooklyn on Wednesday night, these two teams are back it again on Friday night for their second game in three nights in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
If the world came to watch the new-look Nets big-three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on Wednesday, they were treated to the Collin Sexton Show. Sexton lit up the Nets for a career-high 42 points, including 20 straight points in overtime.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
|CLE
|
|BKN
|7-7
|Record
|9-7
|6th in East
|Standing
|5th in East
|102.9
|PPG
|120.3
|44.3
|RPG
|46.6
|24.2
|APG
|26.3
|4.9
|BPG
|6.0
|10.1
|SPG
|6.8
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince
Nets: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE
Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - QUESTIONABLE
Nets:
Nicolas Claxton - Right Knee - OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie - Right Knee - OUT
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011), spending his first six years with Cleveland
Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons
Nets TV Analyst Richard Jefferson played for the Cavaliers for two seasons (2015-2017)
Irving and Cavs Two-Way player Marques Bolden spent their collegiate career at Duke
Nets forward Kevin Durant and Cavs center Jarrett Allen played their college careers at Texas
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold travel to Boston for a Sunday night showdown against the Celtics then come home on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back when the Lakers come to town.