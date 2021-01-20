Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Today's Game Notes

NEW LOOK NETS vs NEW LOOK CAVS

Two teams who were involved in a blockbuster trade last week in the Association get together for a pair in Cleveland. The Brooklyn Nets with James Harden come to Cleveland for a Wednesday evening matchup.

LAST TIME OUT

It seems like a while ago now since the Cavs last played a game, but it was only four days ago against the Knicks. Cleveland came out on top, 106-103, as Andre Drummond led the way with a monster 33-point, 23-rebound outing.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 6-7 Record 9-6 7th in East Standing 5th in East 99.5 PPG 119.3 43.8 RPG 46.2 23.8 APG 26.0 4.8 BPG 5.7 10.1 SPG 6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond

Nets: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Nets:

Nicolas Claxton - Right Knee - OUT



Spencer Dinwiddie - Right Knee - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020



Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011), spending his first six years with Cleveland



Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons

