Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

NEW LOOK NETS vs NEW LOOK CAVS

Two teams who were involved in a blockbuster trade last week in the Association get together for a pair in Cleveland. The Brooklyn Nets with James Harden come to Cleveland for a Wednesday evening matchup.

LAST TIME OUT

It seems like a while ago now since the Cavs last played a game, but it was only four days ago against the Knicks. Cleveland came out on top, 106-103, as Andre Drummond led the way with a monster 33-point, 23-rebound outing.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
6-7
Record
9-6
7th in East
Standing
5th in East
99.5
PPG
119.3
43.8
RPG
46.2
23.8
APG
26.0
4.8
BPG
5.7
10.1
SPG
6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond

Nets: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

    Nets:

  • Nicolas Claxton - Right Knee - OUT
  • Spencer Dinwiddie - Right Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • The Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from Brooklyn in a three-team trade on Jan. 14, 2020
  • Nets guard Kyrie Irving was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cavaliers (2011), spending his first six years with Cleveland
  • Nets guard Joe Harris was drafted by the Cavaliers (33rd overall in 2014 NBA Draft) and played in 56 games over two seasons
  • Nets TV Analyst Richard Jefferson played for the Cavaliers for two seasons (2015-2017)

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It will the the same two teams at the same place on Friday night, as the Cavs and Nets wrap-up this mini-series in Cleveland.

