Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
NEW LOOK NETS vs NEW LOOK CAVS
Two teams who were involved in a blockbuster trade last week in the Association get together for a pair in Cleveland. The Brooklyn Nets with James Harden come to Cleveland for a Wednesday evening matchup.
LAST TIME OUT
It seems like a while ago now since the Cavs last played a game, but it was only four days ago against the Knicks. Cleveland came out on top, 106-103, as Andre Drummond led the way with a monster 33-point, 23-rebound outing.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond
Nets: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nets:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It will the the same two teams at the same place on Friday night, as the Cavs and Nets wrap-up this mini-series in Cleveland.