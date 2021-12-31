Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

THE LAST TIME THIS YEAR

Wrapping up the calendar year of 2021, the Cavaliers welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for some New Year's Eve basketball. This is the second meeting of the season, with the Cavs getting the win on opening weekend.

LAST TIME OUT

The shorthanded Cavs hung tough with the Wizards last night through two quarters, but Washington pulled away in second half to get the win in DC. Kevin Love and Evan Mobley both recorded a 20-point outing for the second straight game, with Love scoring 24 and Mobley scoring 21.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 20-15 Record 15-19 5th in East Standing 12th in East 107.8 PPG 110.3 45.4 RPG 45.5 25.5 APG 23.6 4.4 BPG 4.5 7.7 SPG 6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Cam Reddish

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Cedi Osman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Dylan Windler - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Hawks:

Gorgui Dieng - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Bogdan Bogdanovic - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Kevin Huerter - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Jalen Johnson - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



John Collins - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Sharife Cooper - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Solomon Hill - Right Hamstring - OUT

