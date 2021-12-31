Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE LAST TIME THIS YEAR
Wrapping up the calendar year of 2021, the Cavaliers welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for some New Year's Eve basketball. This is the second meeting of the season, with the Cavs getting the win on opening weekend.
LAST TIME OUT
The shorthanded Cavs hung tough with the Wizards last night through two quarters, but Washington pulled away in second half to get the win in DC. Kevin Love and Evan Mobley both recorded a 20-point outing for the second straight game, with Love scoring 24 and Mobley scoring 21.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro
Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Cam Reddish
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hawks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Kicking off 2022, the Wine & Gold stay at home, playing the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies to start next week before a west coast trip.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.