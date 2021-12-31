Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE LAST TIME THIS YEAR

Wrapping up the calendar year of 2021, the Cavaliers welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for some New Year's Eve basketball. This is the second meeting of the season, with the Cavs getting the win on opening weekend.

LAST TIME OUT

The shorthanded Cavs hung tough with the Wizards last night through two quarters, but Washington pulled away in second half to get the win in DC. Kevin Love and Evan Mobley both recorded a 20-point outing for the second straight game, with Love scoring 24 and Mobley scoring 21.

Read Thursday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
20-15
Record
15-19
5th in East
Standing
12th in East
107.8
PPG
110.3
45.4
RPG
45.5
25.5
APG
23.6
4.4
BPG
4.5
7.7
SPG
6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Cam Reddish

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT

    Hawks:

  • Gorgui Dieng - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Kevin Huerter - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Jalen Johnson - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • John Collins - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Sharife Cooper - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Solomon Hill - Right Hamstring - OUT
  • De'Andre Hunter - Wrist - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Kicking off 2022, the Wine & Gold stay at home, playing the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies to start next week before a west coast trip.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Hawks, Cavaliers, 12-31-2021 vs Hawks

