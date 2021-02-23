Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE HOMESTAND ROLLS ON

In game three of this four game homestand for the Cavs, they welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for these two teams' second meeting of the season. Cleveland topped the Hawks in Atlanta on January 2.

LAST TIME OUT

After getting out to a 10 point lead in the first quarter against OKC on Sunday, the Cavs slipped up the rest of the game and fell to the Thunder at home. Collin Sexton (27), Jarrett Allen (26), Darius Garland (21), and Isaac Okoro (12) all scored in double figures. Allen was perfect from the floor, going 11-11.

Read Sunday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 10-21 Record 13-17 14th in East Standing 11th in East 103.8 PPG 113.3 43.3 RPG 45.6 23.2 APG 24.4 5.0 BPG 4.8 8.5 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, John Collins

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - DOUBTFUL



Hawks:

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Right Knee - OUT



Kris Dunn - Right Ankle - OUT



De'Andre Hunter - Right Knee - OUT



Cam Reddish - Right Achilles Soreness - PROBABLE



Rajon Rondo - Lower Back Pain - QUESTIONABLE



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce was an assistant coach with the Cavs from 2007-2010



Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta

