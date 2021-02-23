Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE HOMESTAND ROLLS ON

In game three of this four game homestand for the Cavs, they welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for these two teams' second meeting of the season. Cleveland topped the Hawks in Atlanta on January 2.

LAST TIME OUT

After getting out to a 10 point lead in the first quarter against OKC on Sunday, the Cavs slipped up the rest of the game and fell to the Thunder at home. Collin Sexton (27), Jarrett Allen (26), Darius Garland (21), and Isaac Okoro (12) all scored in double figures. Allen was perfect from the floor, going 11-11.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
10-21
Record
13-17
14th in East
Standing
11th in East
103.8
PPG
113.3
43.3
RPG
45.6
23.2
APG
24.4
5.0
BPG
4.8
8.5
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, John Collins

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - DOUBTFUL

    Hawks:

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic - Right Knee - OUT
  • Kris Dunn - Right Ankle - OUT
  • De'Andre Hunter - Right Knee - OUT
  • Cam Reddish - Right Achilles Soreness - PROBABLE
  • Rajon Rondo - Lower Back Pain - QUESTIONABLE

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce was an assistant coach with the Cavs from 2007-2010
  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta
  • Cavs guard Isaac Okoro was born in Atlanta, GA

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a quick turnaround for the Cavs to finish off this homestand with the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow against the Houston Rockets.

    Hawks, Cavaliers, 2-22-2021 vs Hawks

