Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE HOMESTAND ROLLS ON
In game three of this four game homestand for the Cavs, they welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for these two teams' second meeting of the season. Cleveland topped the Hawks in Atlanta on January 2.
LAST TIME OUT
After getting out to a 10 point lead in the first quarter against OKC on Sunday, the Cavs slipped up the rest of the game and fell to the Thunder at home. Collin Sexton (27), Jarrett Allen (26), Darius Garland (21), and Isaac Okoro (12) all scored in double figures. Allen was perfect from the floor, going 11-11.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland
Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, John Collins
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hawks:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a quick turnaround for the Cavs to finish off this homestand with the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow against the Houston Rockets.