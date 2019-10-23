Cavs at Magic Game Preview

The Wine & Gold tip off the 2019-20 regular season tonight when they take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. (ET) at the Amway Center.

Heading into tonight's game, the Cavs are looking to start out strong with a big win over the defending Southeast Division champs. Despite Orlando's resurgence this past year, a number of Cavs have had a great deal of recent success against their fellow Eastern Conference opponent, including Jordan Clarkson.

In his last four contests against Orlando since the 2017-18 season, JC has averaged 16.8 points (.451 FG%, .391 3FG%, 1.000 FT%) in 25.8 minutes per contest, scoring in double figures in all four games.

Last season in general was just electric for Clarkson. The guard scored in double figures 72 times, which ended up being the most among all NBA bench players. His 1,364 points (2nd-most for NBA bench players last season behind Lou Williams-1,485) were also the highest among reserves in franchise history, surpassing Campy Russell (1,210 PTS in 1975-76).

Last year, Cedi Osman averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds against the Magic in three games last season, recording one of his three career double-doubles (11 PTS, 10 REB) in 43 minutes of play on Nov. 5, 2018 at the Amway Center.

Over 13 regular season matchups against Orlando as a member of the Cavaliers since 2014-15, Kevin Love has averaged 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in 29.2 minutes, while posting four double-doubles.

For the Magic, they're hoping to see continued improvement from their veterans. Last season, they made the postseason but were quickly bounced by the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Tonight's game will be the first of four meetings this year against the Magic for the Wine & Gold. They will play them next on November 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #10 - Evan Fournier #14 - DJ Augustin #1 - Jonathan Isaac #00 - Aaron Gordon #9 - Nikola Vucevic

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Magic) - TBD

*Subject to change.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's duel with the Magic, the Cavs host their home opener on Saturday when they take on the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (8PM). Cleveland will then travel to Milwaukee on October 28 to face the Bucks before returning home to host the Bulls on October 30.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE