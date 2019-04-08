CavsHornets Game Preview

The Wine & Gold conclude their 2018-19 regular season on Tuesday night when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

As the Cavs look to finish their campaign on a high note, they'll also be looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

While things may not have gone their way, the Wine & Gold did play some tough defense against the Spurs, swiping a season-high 14 steals - their most in a game since early January of 2017 at Brooklyn (also 14 steals).

Of those 14 swipes, Larry Nance Jr. grabbed four of them to go along with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for his third-straight double-double. Nance Jr. now has 17 double-double performances on the season.

Nance's fellow starter, Collin Sexton, continued to shoot well from the floor, canning a team-high tying 16 points versus San Antonio on Sunday. Sexton now has a career-high 22 consecutive games scoring in double figures, just one away from tying Brad Daugherty (23 straight).

In his bid for First Team All-Rookie honors, the Young Bull currently ranks first in FT% (.842) and double-digit scoring games (72), second in 3FG% (.408, 14th-best in entire NBA), third in ppg (16.7), third in 20-point games (27) and fifth in apg (2.9). He can become just the third rookie in league history to average at least 16.0 ppg, while shooting at least .400 from beyond the arc and .800 from the foul line.

Brandon Knight joined Sexton on Sunday afternoon as the other 16-point scorer while also tallying three steals in 27 minutes against the Spurs.

As Cleveland looks to end 2018-19 with a 'W', Charlotte is hoping to secure a playoff spot and currently sit one game behind the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets have done nothing but help their case over the past three games, winning all of them, including their most recent game against the Pistons, 104-91, on Sunday night. In that game, Kemba Walker had an outstanding 31-point performance, tallying eight boards and seven dimes. Frank Kaminsky also had a great game, canning 24 points off the bench in his team's win.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #9 - Channing Frye G G F F C #15 - Kemba Walker #0 - Miles Bridges #14 - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #7 - Dwayne Bacon #8 - Bismack Biyombo

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Hornets) - Cody Zeller (Left Knee Soreness, Out), Marvin Williams (Right Foot Strain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Tuesday night will be the fourth meeting between the Cavs and Hornets this season. Cleveland holds a 14-3 edge over the last 17 games against Charlotte.

The Cavs have won eight straight home contests against the Hornets - their longest active home winning streak against a single opponent. Over that eight-game span, Cleveland’s offense has registered strong numbers (110.1 PPG, .498 FG%, .433 3FG%, 26.9 AST, 13.3 3FGM) and have a +13.8 average margin of victory.

Defensively, the Cavs have held the Hornets to a combined .416 shooting from the field over those eight games, including .310 from three-point range. Cleveland also holds a 43-10 all-time home record versus Charlotte, winning 22 of the last 25 meetings against the Hornets at The Q since November 20, 2004.

The last time Cleveland and Charlotte faced off at The Q (November 13, 2018), the Cavs secured their second-largest margin of victory this season (+24) with a 113-89 win at The Q. They also outrebounded Charlotte 60-37 (+23), which was their biggest rebound advantage since February 28, 2014 versus Utah (+25, 56-31).

In the victory, Cleveland set season-highs for three-point percentage (.542, 13-24) and points in the first half (67), while also having six players score in double figures, led by Jordan Clarkson’s 24 points. On the defensive side, the Cavs limited the Hornets to an opponent season low .347 (33-95) shooting from the field and .195 (8-41) from three-point range.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's game against Charlotte, the Wine & Gold tipoff what expects to be an eventful offseason beginning with the Draft Lottery on May 14. Following that, it's onto the NBA Draft on June 20 and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in July.

