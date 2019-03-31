CavsSuns Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their five-game roadie on Monday night when they take on the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena is set for 10:00 p.m. (ET).

As the Cavs look to snag their first win of this road trip, they'll rely on their bench scoring and free-throw shooting to carry them to a victory over Phoenix on Monday night.

In their recent loss to the L.A. Clippers on Saturday afternoon in Tinseltown, the Cavs continued to excel off the bench tallying 44 points from their reserves. Cleveland’s bench has now recorded at least 40 points in seven straight games and is averaging 42.8 points on the season (sixth-best in NBA). Their season-high for consecutive games with 40+ bench points is eight, which was set earlier this season (December 19 - November 3).

The Wine & Gold also shot well from the charity stripe on Saturday going 23-28 (.821) from the foul line against the Clippers. They are now shooting an NBA-best .825 from the line since February 25.

Jordan Clarkson continues to be the captain of the Cavs' bench and proved that once again on Saturday with his game-high 26 points (11-16 FG), two assists and two steals in 24 minutes against L.A. J.C. leads all NBA bench players with 68 double-digit scoring games and enters Monday's meeting with Phoenix with a season-high 17 consecutive outings with at least 10 points (since February 25).

Rookie Collin Sexton continues to make a bid for First Team All-Rookie honors after notching at least 20 points in 11 of the last 12 games with his 21-point performance against the Clippers. Among NBA rookies, Sexton ranks first in double-digit scoring games (68) and FT% (.840), second in 3FG% (.410), third in points per game (16.5), third in 20-point games (25) and fifth in assists per game (2.8).

These young guns will look to continue their success on Monday when they square off with another young NBA squad in the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix comes into Monday night's game dropping their last six games including their most recent matchup to the Memphis Grizzlies, 120-115, on Saturday evening.

In that game, Devin Booker led both teams with a monster 48-point, 11-assist performance while his fellow starter, Deandre Ayton, tallied a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double.

When these two teams square off on Monday night in the desert, it will be the last time they meet this season. The Cavs own a 1-0 advantage so far in the series.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Monday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds - Brewers game (6:40 p.m.) and the Cavs – Suns game (10:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #12 - David Nwaba #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #1 - Devin Booker #14 - De'Anthony Melton #25 - Mikal Bridges #35 - Dragan Bender #22 - Deandre Ayton

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Suns) - Josh Jackson (Right Ankle Sprain, Questionable), Tyler Johnson (Sore Right Knee, Out), Kelly Oubre Jr. (Left Thumb Sprain, Out) T.J. Warren (Right Ankle Soreness, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Monday's game between the Cavs and Suns is the second, and final, time these two teams tip off in 2018-19. The Cavaliers have won eight straight games over the Suns posting six double-digit victories against Phoenix in that eight-game span and outscoring them by an average of 14.4 points (112.9-98.5).

The Wine & Gold have also out-shot them from the field (.496-.435) and from beyond the arc (.408-.308), while averaging 25.4 assists and 13.5 three-pointers made per game during that stretch.

In the first meeting against Phoenix this season, the Cavs won 111-98 on February 21 at The Q. They dished out 34 assists on 42 made field goals and recorded a season-high tying 25 fast break points. Defensively, Cleveland forced 17 turnovers, which they converted into a season-high tying 28 points. They also outrebounded Phoenix, 51-38.

On Deck

Following Monday's battle in Phoenix, the Wine & Gold return to Cali to round out their road trip with a pair of back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings (Thursday, April 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET) and the Golden State Warriors (Friday, April 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET).

The Cavs return to Cleveland on Sunday, April 7 to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 3:00 p.m. (ET) before closing out the 2018-19 campaign against the Charlotte Hornets on Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE