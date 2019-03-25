CavsCeltics Game Preview

The Wine & Gold welcome the Boston Celtics to The Land on Tuesday night. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs are looking to get back in the win column after dropping their most recent matchup to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

Overall, the Cavs have been playing well in recent weeks and especially on their home court. Cleveland is 6-3 at The Q since the All-Star Break and is averaging 111.1 points and 13.4 three-pointers (.376 3FG%) during that stretch.

The Cavaliers have been hot from beyond the arc during the second half of the season. In fact, the squad has made at least 10 threes in 19 of the last 20 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 13.8 three-pointers per contest over that span (fourth-best in NBA, trailing only Houston-16.7, Atlanta-15.1 and Detroit-14.0).

Cleveland is making the most of their trips to the foul line this season, shooting an NBA-best .832 (257-309) from the charity stripe since February 25 (14 games).

In Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, the Wine & Gold were great off the bench tallying 43 points against the Bucks. On the season, the Cavs’ reserves are averaging 42.8 points per game (sixth-best in NBA), posting 40+ points 47 times, 50+ points 20 times, 60+ points five times, 70+ points twice and 80+ points once.

Speaking of the bench, Jordan Clarkson scored in double figures for the 65th time this season (tied w/ Lou Williams for most among all NBA reserves) after tallying 19 points, three rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes on Sunday.

Kevin Love also had a great game after he posted his 11th double-double of the season with a team-high 20 points, a season-high tying 19 rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes against the Bucks. It was Love’s fifth game with at least 20 points and 19 rebounds since joining the Cavs in 2014-15.

KLove, J.C. and the rest of the Wine & Gold will be looking for similar production on Tuesday night when they play host to a Celtics squad that has lost their last four games.

The "C's" earned their latest "L" on Sunday evening after falling to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-96, in Beantown. Marcus Smart led Boston in scoring with 14 points while two other starters tallied double-doubles - Kyrie Irving (11 points/12 assists) and Gordon Hayward (13 points/10 rebounds).

Tuesday's showdown at The Q will be the fourth and final time the Cavs and Celtics meet this season.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #11 - Kyrie Irving #36 - Marcus Smart #20 - Gordon Hayward #13 - Marcus Morris #46 - Aron Baynes

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT) Matthew Dellavedova (Concussion, Out)

Status Update: (Celtics) - Al Horford (Left Knee Soreness, TBD), Jayson Tatum (Right Low Back Contusion, TBD) Robert Williams (Low Back Contusion, TBD)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Not only has Cleveland had success at home in recent weeks, they've also played Boston extremely tough on their home court over the past few years, going 4-1 in their last five regulation meetings at Quicken Loans Arena.

Over that span versus the Celtics, the Wine & Gold are averaging 114.0 points and 24.0 assists while out-rebounding them 46.4-38.6.

This season, the Cavs hold an edge over the Celtics in bench scoring with Cleveland averaging 42.8 ppg compared to their opponent's 38.9 ppg.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's battle with Boston, the Wine & Gold embark on a five-game roadie beginning with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs this Thursday night at the AT&T Center. The Cavs will then travel to Tinseltown on Saturday to face the Clippers before meeting with the Suns, Kings and Warriors all next week. Cleveland returns home on Sunday, April 7 to play the Spurs at 3:00 p.m. (ET) before rounding out the 2018-19 campaign with Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

