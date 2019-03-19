CavsBucks Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland heads into La Noche Latina looking to take down yet another playoff-seeded Eastern Conference opponent after besting the Detroit Pistons, 126-119, on Monday evening at The Q. Against Detroit, seven Cavs players finished in double-digits (Collin Sexton-27, Cedi Osman-21, Nik Stauskas-17, Brandon Knight-16, Jordan Clarkson-14, David Nwaba-13, Marquese Chriss-10) for the third time this season.

The Cavaliers' offensive explosion on Monday can be attributed to their hot shooting after the team shot a season-high .582 (46-79) from the field including .500 (11-22) from three-point range. The squad has now made at least 10 threes in 16 of their last 17 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.2 three-pointers per contest over that span. Cleveland committed just eight turnovers in Monday's victory which was their third time in their last four outings with less than 10 miscues.

Rookie Collin Sexton had another excellent game against Detroit after knocking down a career-high five three-point field goals (5-6 3FG). The Young Bull finished with a game-high 27 points and two steals in 33 minutes. Sexton is the fourth Cavs rookie to have six straight 20+ point games, the longest streak by any NBA rookie this season.

Fellow young gun Cedi Osman posted 21 points on 7-14 (.500) shooting to go along with four rebounds, a game-high six assists and one steal in 38 minutes against the Pistons. Over the last five games (since March 11), Osman is averaging 17.6 points (.467 3FG%), 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 36.0 minutes per contest.

As the Cavs look to keep their recent success at home rolling, they'll play host to the Milwaukee Bucks who currently own the best record in the Association at 52-18. After tallying seven straight wins from late February to early March, the Bucks have relatively cooled off going 4-4 over their last eight games.

Milwaukee was on the losing end in their most recent meeting with the 76ers on Sunday evening in Wisconsin. Despite the loss, the Bucks received a mythical performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo after "The Greek Freak" tallied 52 points and 16 rebounds against Philly. Swingman, Khris Middleton, followed up with 19 points on 8-18 shooting.

Wednesday's meeting between Cleveland and Milwaukee will be the third time the squads play this season with their fourth and final contest taking place this Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #12 - David Nwaba #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #6 - Eric Bledsoe #22 - Khris Middleton #41 - Nikola Mirotic #34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo #11 - Brook Lopez

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Bucks) - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Ankle Sprain, Questionable) Malcolm Brogdon (Right Foot Plantar Fascia, Out) Sterling Brown (Right Wrist Soreness, Out) Donte DiVincenzo (Bilateral Heel Bursitis, Doubtful) Ersan Ilyasova (Illness, Probable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the third matchup between the two Central Division foes this season with the final game coming on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. The Cavs are 16-8 in their last 24 contests versus the Bucks which includes a 10-2 mark at The Q.

Speaking of playing at The Q, the Cavs are playing very well at home during this stretch of the season and will look to continue that same level of play against the Bucks on Wednesday. In fact, since the All-Star Break, the Cavs hold a 5-2 record at home and are averaging 112.1 points, 23.4 assists and 14.0 three-pointers over that span.

Along with their home court advantage, the Cavs will try and out-play the Bucks off the bench. This season, Cleveland's reserves are averaging 42.6 ppg compared to Milwaukee's 31.6 ppg.

Following Wednesday's battle with the Bucks, the Cavs round out their three-game homestand on Friday night against the L.A. Clippers at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The squad will then take a quick roadie to Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon before returning to Cleveland to host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

