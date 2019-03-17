CavsPistons Game Preview

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Monday night as they play host to the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland comes into Monday night's game with Detroit looking to right the ship after dropping their last three games on the road. Despite their recent skein, the Cavs wrapped up their roadie with a hard-fought performance on Saturday night in Dallas.

In the 121-116 loss, the Cavaliers shot a season-high .955 (21-22) from the free throw line, extending their single-season franchise record to 14 games shooting .900 or better from the foul line. Since February 25 (10 games), the Cavs are shooting an NBA-best .851 (194-228) from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers have also made at least 10 threes in 15 of the last 16 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.4 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-15.8 and ATL-15.3).

Collin Sexton had another high-output performance on Saturday night posting a game-high 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3FG), three rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes at Dallas. Sexton is the third Cavs rookie ever to score at least 23 points in five consecutive games. His five straight 20-point games ties Luka Doncic (1/7/19-1/16/19) and Trae Young (twice, 1/26/19-2/2/19 & 2/22/19-3/1/19) for the longest streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points by a rookie this season.

The Young Bull's fellow starter, Kevin Love, also had a solid night in Dallas after he recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 22 points, a game-high tying 12 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes against the Mavericks. In his 10 appearances since the All-Star break, Love is averaging 19.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game to go along with seven double-doubles.

Cedi Osman was en fuego from deep against the Mavs, knocking down a career-high tying six three-point field goals (6-7 3FG), tallying 22 points, to go with three rebounds and a team-high tying four assists in 37 minutes on Saturday. He has 12 20+ point performances this season.

As Cleveland looks to snap their skid, they'll have to be aggressive on Monday when they welcome in a rock-solid Detroit Pistons team that currently sits at 35-33 on the season - good for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

After dropping two games earlier last week, the Pistons knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers in their most recent game, 111-97, in Motown. Langston Galloway led Detroit in scoring with 23 points off the bench while Andre Drummond tallied a big-time double-double performance with 19 points and 23 rebounds.

With three games already in the books, Monday's meeting between the Cavs and Pistons will wrap up their four-game season series.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #1 - Reggie Jackson #20 - Wayne Ellington #6 - Bruce Brown #23 - Blake Griffin #0 - Andre Drummond

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Pistons) - Reggie Jackson (Right Ankle Sprain, Probable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Wine & Gold enter Monday's intra-divisional matchup winning four of their last five games against Detroit at Quicken Loans Arena.

That's good news for Wine & Gold fans as the Cavs have played extremely well on their home court since the All-Star break. Cleveland holds a 4-2 record at home, averaging 109.8 points, 23.8 assists and 14.5 three-pointers over that span. They are also shooting .841 from the charity stripe.

The Wine & Gold hold another advantage over Detroit other than playing at The Q, and that's bench play. The Cavs enter Monday's duel boasting a 42.7 ppg average from their reserves compared to the Pistons' 35.3 ppg.

On Deck

Following Monday's duel with Detroit, the Cavs continue their homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to The Q at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then square off with the L.A. Clippers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road on Sunday as they head to Milwaukee for a 4:30 p.m. (ET) matinee matchup.

