CavsMavs Game Preview

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game roadie on Saturday night in Dallas as they take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Tipoff from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ET).

After routing the Toronto Raptors at home on Monday night, the Cavaliers are looking snap a two-game skein and finish off their road trip in style.

Despite dropping their last two games, the Wine & Gold have been shooting well, especially from downtown. Cleveland has made at least 10 threes in 14 of the last 15 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.4 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-16.1 and ATL-15.3).

The Cavs have also shot well from the charity stripe, going .933 (14-15) from the free throw line against the Magic on Thursday, which extends their single-season franchise record to 13 games shooting .900 or better from the line.

On Thursday against Orlando, Collin Sexton extended his recent string of 20+ point performances by posting a game-high 23 points. Sexton shot 7-8 (.875) from the free throw line, added four rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes. The Young Bull is only the fifth Cavs rookie to score at least 23 points in four consecutive games and the first since Dajuan Wagner in 2002.

Jordan Clarkson also had a solid game on Thursday registering another double-digit scoring performance with 15 points against Orlando. J.C. has now scored in double figures 60 times this season (tied w/Lou Williams for most among NBA bench players) and is averaging a career-high 16.9 ppg.

Cleveland will look to keep their hot hands going on Saturday night when they take on a slumping Mavs team that has lost their last seven games as well as 12 of their last 13.

Dallas nearly snapped their skein on Thursday night against the red-hot Denver Nuggets, but ultimately fell, 100-99, in the close-knit affair. Rookie phenom Luka Doncic had himself an excellent game, nearly tallying a triple-double with 24 points, 11 boards and nine dimes. Jalen Brunson also had a solid game, posting 20 points over 39 minutes of action while Max Kleber tallied a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Saturday's duel in Dallas will be the second and final time the Cavs and Mavs face off this season. Dallas currently holds a 1-0 series advantage over Cleveland.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Bruins game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Mavs game (8:30 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #13 - Jalen Brunson #77 - Luka Doncic #10 - Dorian Finney-Smith #41 - Dirk Nowitzki #7 - Dwight Powell

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Mavs) - J.J. Barea (Right Achilles Surgery, Out), Kristaps Porzingis (Left Knee Surgery, Out),

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Despite dropping their first game against the Mavericks back in February, the Cavs have had success over their Western Conference opponent in recent history, going 6-2 in their last eight meetings. The Wine & Gold are also 3-1 in their last four matchups against Dallas at Saturday's venue - American Airlines Center.

Over the last four road games in Dallas, the Cavs have outscored the Mavericks by an average of 9.0 points (111.3-102.3), recording 12.5 second chance points, 19.3 fast break points and 14.0 three-point field goals made per game (.403 3FG%).

The last time the Cavs visited American Airlines Center (November 11, 2017), Cleveland picked up a 111-104 victory. Kevin Love led the way with a double-double, posting game highs of 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3FG, 4-4 FT) and 15 rebounds in 36 minutes of work. Love has posted a double-double in 19 of his last 21 appearances against Dallas, averaging 22.6 points and 12.5 rebounds, while shooting a .480 (47-98) clip from three-point range, in 33.9 minutes per game during that span (since March 31, 2009).

On Deck

Following Saturday's battle in The Big D, the Wine & Gold return to The Q to tipoff a three-game homestand on Monday, March 18 against the Detroit Pistons (7:00 p.m. ET) followed by games against the Milwaukee Bucks on the following Wednesday (7:00 p.m. ET) and L.A. Clippers that Friday (7:30 p.m. ET).

