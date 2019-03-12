CavsSixers Game Preview

The Wine & Gold begin their three-game roadie tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into their upcoming road trip on a high note following their, 126-101, rout of the second-seeded Toronto Raptors last night at The Q. That win was Cleveland’s largest margin of victory and their seventh outing scoring over 120 points this season.

The Cavs had six players score in at least double figures for the 23rd time on the season last night, including Collin Sexton – 28, Cedi Osman – 19, Ante Zizic – 17, Kevin Love – 16, Jordan Clarkson – 14 and Brandon Knight – 12. The Cavs also dished out 27 assists on 44 made field goals and outrebounded the Raptors, 51-43.

The Wine & Gold continued their hot hand from the charity stripe yesterday, shooting a season-high .952 (20-21) from the line versus Toronto while extending their single-season franchise record to 12 games shooting .900 or better in 2018-19.

The Cavaliers connected on 18 three-point field goals against Toronto (18-41, .439) and have now made at least 10 threes in 13 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 15.1 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-16.5 and ATL-15.1). The Cavs own the seventh-highest three-point percentage in the NBA this season.

Defensively, Cleveland forced 20 turnovers last night, their third outing forcing that mark this season (20 at DET on October 25, 23 vs. ATL on October 30).

Collin Sexton was undoubtedly the contest's number one star after posting a game-high 28 points on 10-18 (.556) shooting, including 4-7 (.571) from three-point range, four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes against Toronto. Sexton has 58 double-digit scoring performances this season (tied w/Luka Doncic and Trae Young for most among all NBA rookies), including 16 20+ point outings.

Sexton and Co. will look to continue their on-court success tonight when they take on a Sixers squad that is 3-3 in their last six games. Philly currently owns the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

In their latest, 106-89, win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening in Philadelphia, the 76ers were led by All-Star big man Joel Embiid, who tallied a monster double-double consisting of 33 points and 12 boards. Tobias Harris (16 pts), Ben Simmons (15 pts) and Jimmy Butler (12 pts) rounded out Philly's double-digit scoring performances.

With two games already in the books and a third slated for tonight, Cleveland and Philadelphia wrap up their season series with both teams owning a win a piece.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #25 - Ben Simmons #17 - JJ Redick TBD #33 - Tobias Harris #21 - Joel Embiid

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out), Larry Nance Jr. (Rib Contusion, Out), Matthew Dellavedova (Concussion, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Sixers) - Jimmy Butler (Rest, Out), Furkan Korkmaz (Torn Meniscus/Right Knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Coming into tonight's matchup, Cleveland holds a 15-4 record in their previous 19 meetings against Philadelphia, which includes a 7-2 mark at Wells Fargo Center. In the last nine road games against the Sixers, the Cavs have outscored them by an average of 8.6 points (109.6-101.0).

The last time the Wine & Gold played in Philadelphia (November 23), the Cavs came away with a 121-112 victory. In the win, the Cavs shot 49-93 (.527) from the field, including 11-22 (.500) from beyond the arc, and had just nine turnovers. Cleveland posted a 42-31 edge in rebounds, including advantages in offensive rebounds (14-4) and second chance points (15-4).

In that game, the Cavs were led by Cedi Osman and Collin Sexton who tallied 23 and 20 points, respectively. Jordan Clarkson also had a rock-solid game canning 19 points of the bench.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's game against the Sixers, the Cavs head down south to the Sunshine State on Thursday to battle the Orlando Magic before rounding out their road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Cavs return to The Land on Monday, March 18 when they play host to the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

