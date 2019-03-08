CavsHeat Game Preview

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game roadie on Friday night in South Beach when they take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff from AmericanAirlines Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will aim to get back into the win column following Wednesday's, 113-107, loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Cavs were unable to weather a strong fourth-quarter push by Brooklyn, they continued to produce at a high-level on offense by connecting on 16 three-point field goals against the Nets. The squad is now averaging 14.5 three-pointers per contest over the past 11 games.

The Wine & Gold's red-hot shooting in Brooklyn began with Kevin Love, who finished the contest with a team-high 24 points and a game-high 16 rebounds to go along with four assists and one steal while going 4-8 (.500) from deep over 31 minutes. In his six appearances since the All-Star Break, Love is averaging 22.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game including five double-doubles.

In similar fashion, Larry Nance Jr. registered a double-double (13th of season) with 17 points on 6-10 (.600) shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists and a season-high tying four steals in 33 minutes on Wednesday.

David Nwaba also had success in The Borough, tallying a career-high 22 points on 9-13 (.692) shooting, including 3-5 (.600) from beyond the arc in 20 minutes off the bench against the Nets. It was Nwaba’s second-career performance with at least 20 points.

The Cavs will look to mimic this well-rounded performance come Friday night in South Beach when they take on a Miami Heat club that has won three straight games as well as four of their last five.

In their latest game on Wednesday, Miami picked up a big divisional over the Charlotte Hornets on the backs of big men Kelly Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside. Olynyk tallied a team-high 22 points in the 91-84 victory while also posting 11 boards for a nice double-double. The Canadian center also knocked down five three-pointers against Buzz City. Whiteside followed Olynyk's lead off the bench with 18 points and 15 boards of his own.

Friday's game between the Cavs and Heat will be the fourth and final time these two teams meet during the 2018-19 Campaign. Miami currently owns a 3-0 record over Cleveland this season.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #11 - Dion Waiters #20 - Justise Winslow #0 - Josh Richardson #9 - Kelly Olynyk #13 - Bam Adebayo

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Heat) - Goran Dragic (Left Calf Strain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

While Cleveland has struggled to get by Miami this season, the Cavs have shown that they can exploit certain areas of Miami's defense with effectiveness. In fact, throughout the first three contests against the Heat this season, the Cavs have connected on 12.0 threes per game and will look to continue their hot hand from deep on Friday night.

Speaking of mimicking past performances, sophomore swingman Cedi Osman had an outstanding game in the Cavs' last meeting against the Heat back in January. The First Cedi poured in a career-high 29 points on 11-20 (.550) shooting, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

The Wine & Gold will also look to their reserves to provide an added spark. The Battle of the Benches on Friday will no doubt be a good one with both squads tallying impressive season-long performances from their reserves. The Cavs' bench has been just a hair better than the Heat's this season, averaging 43.5 ppg and 43.1 ppg, respectively.

On Deck

Following Friday's date with the Heat, the Wine & Gold return to The Q to battle the Toronto Raptors on Monday (7:00 p.m. ET) before embarking on a three-game road trip. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers (March 12), Orlando Magic (March 14) and Dallas Mavericks (March 16). The squad returns to The Land on Monday, March 18 as they tip off a three-game homestand, beginning with a contest against the Detroit Pistons (7:00 p.m. ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE