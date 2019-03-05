CavsNets Game Preview

The Wine & Gold begin their two-game road trip on Wednesday when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Tipoff from Barclays Center is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head to The Borough on a high note after improving their record to 5-3 in their last eight games following their 107-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. In the win, six Cavs players scored in double figures for the 22nd time this season, including Jordan Clarkson-18, Collin Sexton-17, Kevin Love-16, Cedi Osman-14, Matthew Dellavedova-11 and Larry Nance Jr.-11.

In that game, the Wine & Gold shot .913 (21-23) from the free throw line, extending their single-season franchise record to 11 games shooting .900 or better from the foul line. Since February 25 (four games), the Cavs are shooting a combined .846 (99-117) from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers are also shooting well from deep and have now made at least 10 threes in 10 consecutive games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.3 three-pointers per contest over that span. They hit a season-high 18 triples versus the Nets on February 13.

As they have been all season long, Cleveland's reserves were en fuego on Sunday, outscoring the Magic’s bench, 47-13. The Wine & Gold reserves are now averaging 43.5 points per game this season (fourth-best in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson, who has been hot off the bench all season long, led his team with 18 points in Sunday's victory over Orlando. This campaign, Clarkson has scored in double figures 55 times (second-most among all NBA bench players) and is averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game.

Kevin Love finished the night with 16 points and 14 rebounds (10 defensive) in 29 minutes of work. In his five appearances since the All-Star break, Love is averaging 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game to go along with four double-doubles.

As the Cavs look to keep the fun going, they'll be facing a Brooklyn squad that is 1-3 in their last four games. Despite their sub-par play over the past couple weeks, the Nets were able to take the Mavericks to task in their latest contest, topping Dallas 127-88.

DeMarre Carroll was Brooklyn's top scorer in that game after he canned 22 points off the bench. Point guard D'Angelo Russell also had a rock-solid game, scoring 13 points and dishing out 11 assists for a double-double.

Tonight's matchup between the Cavs and Nets is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Brooklyn currently holds a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #1 - D'Angelo Russell #22 - Caris LeVert #12 - Joe Harris TBD #31 - Jarrett Allen

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Nets) - Treveon Graham (Back Soreness, Doubtful)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Wednesday's game in Brooklyn will give the Cavs an opportunity to tie the seasons series at two wins. Cleveland is 14-5 over the last 19 matchups against Brooklyn, which includes a 5-3 mark at the Barclays Center.

The last time the Cavs visited Brooklyn (December 3), they picked up a 99-97 victory after holding the Nets to .394 (39-99) shooting from the field and 10-40 (.250) from three-point range. A slam dunk in the closing seconds sealed the deal for the Wine & Gold.

In their most recent matchup on February 13, the Nets escaped Cleveland with a triple-overtime win despite Jordan Clarkson tallying the most points (42) by a bench player in Cavaliers history.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's meeting with the Nets, the Cavaliers travel to South Beach on Friday to take on the Miami Heat. The Wine & Gold will then return home to battle the Toronto Raptors on Monday (7:00 p.m. ET) before embarking on a three-game road trip with games against the Philadelphia 76ers (March 12), Orlando Magic (March 14) and Dallas Mavericks (March 16).

