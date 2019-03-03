CavsMagic Game Preview

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game weekend back-to-back tonight when they host the Orlando Magic. Tipoff from The Q is set for 6:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs enter tonight's matchup looking to rebound from yesterday's loss to the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.

Despite the loss, the Cavs continued their hot hand from behind the arc, connecting on 13 three-point field goals versus Detroit. The Cavs have now made at least 10 threes in a season-high nine consecutive games (since February 8). Over those last nine games, the Cavs are knocking down 14.3 three-point field goals per contest.

The Wine & Gold also shot .813 (26-32) from the foul line against Detroit - their third consecutive (31st overall) outing with at least a .800 clip this season. Since February 25, the Cavs are shooting a combined .830 (78-94) from the charity stripe.

Collin Sexton was a big reason why his team shot so well from the foul line yesterday after he made a career-high 10 free throws. The Young Bull finished with a team-high 16 points and three rebounds in 35 minutes against the Pistons and now has 54 double-digit scoring games this season (tied for the most among NBA rookies).

Jordan Clarkson also scored in double figures last night after he tallied 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench versus Detroit. Clarkson has 54 double-digit scoring efforts this season (second-most among all NBA reserves).

Cedi Osman had a solid game as well, recording his 40th double-digit scoring performance of the season after tallying 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes against Motown.

As the Cavs look to get the ball rolling again, they'll take on an Orlando Magic team that currently owns the top spot in the Southeast Division. Orlando has won eight of their last ten games including two impressive victories over the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers in their two most recent matchups.

In yesterday's 117-112 win over Indy, big man Nikloa Vucevic led his squad in scoring with 27 points on 11-19 shooting while Terrence Ross boosted the Magic's bench with 23 points. Evan Fournier (19 pts), Jonathan Isaac (12 pts) and Aaron Gordon (11 pts) rounded out Orlando's double-digit scoring performances.

Tonight's matchup between the Cavs and the Magic will be the second of three games played between the two squads this campaign. They'll round out their season series later this month when they meet in Orlando on March 14.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Sunday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Jets (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Magic game (6:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #3 - Marquese Chriss #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #14 - D.J. Augustin #10 - Evan Fournier #00 - Aaron Gordon #1 - Jonathan Isaac #9 - Nikola Vucevic

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT) Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out), Ante Zizic (Concussion, Out)

Status Update: (Magic) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into tonight's matchup, the Cavs are 19-3 in their last 22 meetings against the Magic which includes a 10-1 mark at Quicken Loans Arena.

Over that 22-game span, Cleveland has outscored Orlando by an average of 10.1 points (108.2-98.1), while outshooting them from the field (47.0%-44.1%) and from beyond the arc (39.0%-33.8%). The Wine & Gold have also dished out 24.0 assists per contest during that stretch.

The last time these two teams faced off at The Q (January 18, 2018), Cleveland picked up a 104-103 win. In the victory, the Cavs had six players score in double figures on the night, including Kevin Love who recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Game Promotions

Cavs Youth Sports Night



Giveaway: Youth Shooting Sleeve



Youth Shooting Sleeve Levin Furniture Family Fun Pack: Every Saturday and Sunday home game, join us with a Family Fun Pack. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks!

On Deck

Following Sunday's meeting with the Magic, the Cavs will take a two-game roadie to Brooklyn on Wednesday and Miami on Friday before returning to Cleveland to host the Toronto Raptors the following Monday at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE