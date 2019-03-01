CavsPistons Game Preview

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Saturday when they welcome the Detroit Pistons into town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs enter this weekend's back-to-back series on a roll having won four of their last six games including their most recent matchup against the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

In that 125-118 win, the Cavaliers finished the game on a 21-5 run over the final 3:45 to seal the deal. The victory also capped off a regular season series sweep of the Knicks for the seventh time in franchise history and the third time in the last four seasons.

The Cavaliers shot well throughout the game, tallying four performances with at least 20 points on Thursday (Kevin Love–26, Jordan Clarkson–22, Collin Sexton–22, Cedi Osman–21) for the first time since February 6, 2017 at Washington. The Cavs also connected on 14 three-point field goals at New York (14-34, .412) and have now made at least 10 threes in a season-long eight consecutive games (since February 8). Over the last eight games, the Cavs are averaging 14.5 treys.

As noted, Kevin Love had a solid game against the Knicks tallying a game-high 26 points on 6-12 (.500) shooting from the field, 3-6 (.500) shooting from beyond the arc and a perfect 11-11 (1.000) from the free throw line. KLove added a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes on Thursday.

Rookie Collin Sexton followed his teammate's lead by posting 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes at New York. Sexton has recorded at least 20 points in 14 outings this season including six of the last nine games.

To round out the Cavs' 20+ scoring efforts, Jordan Clarkson recorded 22 points (7-13) while Cedi Osman finished with 21 points on 7-10 shooting.

The Wine & Gold will look to mimic this well-rounded scoring effort against their Central Division rivals, the Detroit Pistons, on Saturday. The Pistons comes into the matchup winning seven of their last nine games despite losing their most recent matchup to the Spurs, 105-93, on Wednesday.

In that game, Detroit was led by Reggie Jackson who tallied a team-high 22 points. Fellow starter Andre Drummond recorded his 49th double-double on the season with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Saturday's meeting between the Cavs and the Pistons will be the third time the two teams meet this season. They'll wrap up their four-game series later this month on March 18 at The Q.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #1 - Reggie Jackson #20 - Wayne Ellington #6 - Bruce Brown #23 - Blake Griffin #0 - Andre Drummond

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Pistons) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In recent history, the Wine & Gold have had an edge when it comes to playing their Central Division rivals at The Q. In fact, Cleveland has won each of their last four home games against Detroit by at least 17 points.

Over that span, the Cavs have outscored the Pistons by 23.5 points (116.3-92.8), while also dishing out 27.8 assists (11.5 turnovers) and shooting .517 from the field, .463 (57-123) from three-point range and .825 from the foul line. On the defensive end, Cleveland has limited Detroit to .374 shooting from the field (.333 3FG%) over the last four contests at The Q.

The last time the two teams faced off at The Q (March 5, 2018), Cleveland picked up a 112-90 victory. In the win, the Cavs held advantages in points in the paint (40-26), second chance points (19-10), fast break points (14-0), assists (29-17) and rebounds (53-40). Larry Nance Jr. had career-highs in points (22) and field goals made (nine), to go along with 15 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

On Deck

Following Saturday's meeting with Detroit, the Cavs continue their homestand the following the night when they do battle with the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then take a two-game roadie with stops in Brooklyn (March 6) and Miami (March 8) before returning to Cleveland to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

