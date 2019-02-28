CavsKnicks Game Preview

The Wine & Gold hit the road as they travel to Gotham City for a Thursday night affair against the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

As they prep for New York, the Cavs are coming off a solid 3-2 homestand at Quicken Loans Arena after topping the Knicks, Suns and Grizzlies. Cleveland's two losses were a triple overtime thriller against the Nets on February 13 and a comeback rally that fell short against the Portland Trail Blazers in their most recent matchup on Monday.

During their five-game homestand, the Cavaliers' offense was electric, averaging 115.8 points, 27.2 assists and 14.8 three-pointers per game. In their loss to the Blazers on Monday, the squad connected on 13 three-point field goals and have now made at least 10 three-pointers in 34 games this season, including a season-high tying seven consecutive games.

Against Rip City, Cleveland was once again great from the free-throw line, shooting .885 (23-26) from the stripe - good for their 29th outing with at least a .800 clip or better this season.

From a player standpoint, Cedi Osman tallied a team-high 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3FG), seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes on Monday. Over his last nine appearances (since January 23), the sophomore swingman is shooting a combined .550 (66-120) from the field and .500 (28-56) from beyond the arc, while averaging 19.7 points.

Jordan Clarkson also shot well, posting 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench versus Portland. Clarkson has 52 double-digit scoring efforts this season, which is the second-most among all NBA reserves.

Kevin Love, who is averaging 20.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last four games, hasn't missed a beat. Against Portland, the vet recorded his third consecutive double-double (sixth of the season) with 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in 28 minutes.

As the Cavs look to continue their impressive play of late, they'll try to sweep their season series with the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

After falling the Wine & Gold earlier this month, the Knicks have taken a step forward winning three of their last four matchups, including their last two. They currently sit at 13-48 on the season.

In their most recent win over the Orlando Magic, New York's bench was en fuego, tallying four double-digit scoring efforts. Emmanuel Mudiay led his club with 19 points while Mitchell Robinson posted a double-double performance with 17 points and 14 boards.

As mentioned, this is the third and final time the Cavs and Knicks square off this season. Cleveland currently owns a 2-0 record over NY.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #5 - Dennis Smith Jr. #21 - Damyean Dotson #42 - Lance Thomas #32 - Noah Vonleh #20 - Kevin Knox

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Knicks) - Frank Ntilikina (Sore Groin, Out), DeAndre Jordan (Sprained Left Ankle, Doubtful)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

If the Cavs are able to sweep the Knicks on Thursday night, it will be the third time in the last four seasons that they accomplish that feat.

Cleveland's recent success against New York extends well beyond the last four campaigns, however. In fact, the Cavs have won 14 of their last 16 games against New York including nine in a row at Madison Square Garden.

Over those nine straight wins at MSG, the Wine & Gold have won by an average margin of 11.4 points (106.4-95.0). Cleveland’s defense has limited the Knicks to just .427 shooting from the field during that stretch. The Wine & Gold also connected on an average of 13.2 three-pointers (.395, 119-301), knocking down at least 14 triples in each of the last five contests at the Mecca (.426, 87-204).

The last time these two teams faced off, Cleveland defeated New York, 107-104, on February 11 at The Q. The Cavs led wire-to-wire and had six players score in double figures, shooting .895 (17-19) from the free throw line, while knocking down 14 three-pointers and outrebounding the Knicks, 56-46.

