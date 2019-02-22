CavsGrizzlies Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their homestand on Saturday evening when they play host to the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into their weekend matchup with the Grizz on a high note after topping the Phoenix Suns, 111-98, on Thursday evening at The Q. In that game, the club assisted on 34 of their 42 made field goals, marking it the first time this season the Cavs have notched 30+ assists in back-to-back games (35 assists vs. BKN on February 13). The Cavs also outrebounded the Suns, 51-38.

In terms of scoring, the Cavs were able to record a season-high 25 fast break points against Phoenix. The Cavs’ defense forced 17 turnovers, which they converted into a season-high tying 28 points. The Wine & Gold have now scored at least 20 points off turnovers in consecutive games for the first time this season (26 pts off TOs vs. BKN on February 13).

The Wine & Gold also held a 52-38 advantage in points in the paint versus the Suns. Over the last three games (since February 11), the Cavs are averaging 50.7 points in the paint per game.

Following his first All-Star experience this past weekend in Charlotte, Cedi Osman had a solid game against Phoenix, canning 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3FG), five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes in Thursday’s win. Since January 23 (seven games), The First Cedi is averaging 19.9 points on .547 shooting, including .489 (22-45) from beyond the arc.

Kevin Love also had a good game after he recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3FG) and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes.

Sophomore big man, Ante Zizic, followed Love's lead with his own double-double consisting of 15 points on 7-9 (.778) shooting and a game-high 12 rebounds. That was Z's third double-double of the season.

As the Cavs look to keep the ball rolling on Saturday, the Grizzlies are hoping to snap a two-game skein. After starting the campaign relatively strong, Memphis has struggled as of late dropping 14 of their last 18 games which puts them at 23-36 on the season (last place in the Southwest Division).

In their latest game, the Grizz fell to the Chicago Bulls, 122-110, last week in the Windy City. Despite the loss, Memphis had six players score in double figures, including Avery Bradley who led his team with 15 points. All five other double-digit performers scored 12 points apiece.

Saturday night's duel between the Cavs and Grizz will be the second, and final meeting between the two teams this season.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #0 - Kevin Love #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #11 - Mike Conley #0 - Avery Bradley #7 - Justin Holiday #13 - Jaren Jackson Jr. #10 - Ivan Rabb

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Grizzlies) - Jevon Carter (Right Knee Soreness, Probable), Tyler Dorsey (Left Knee Soreness, Probable), Joakim Noah (Right Heel Soreness, Probable), Dillon Brooks (Right Toe Injury, Out), Jonas Valanciunas (Personal Reasons, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Saturday's game between Cleveland and Memphis will be their final meeting of the season. The Cavs have won six of the last nine meetings versus Western Conference opponents.

Cleveland has had plenty of success against the Grizzlies at Quicken Loans Arena in recent memory. In fact, the Wine & Gold currently hold a 17-4 all-time record against the Memphis at home. In 13 of those 21 contests, the Cavs have held Memphis to under 100 points.

During their 21 home meetings, Cleveland’s defense has limited the Grizzlies to an average of 94.8 points on .447 shooting from the field. Offensively, the Wine & Gold have averaged 100.8 points (.478 FG%, .408 3FG%), and 25.4 assists in their 21 meetings against Memphis at The Q.

The last time the two teams squared off at The Q on December 2, 2017, Cleveland picked up a 116-111 victory. In the win, Cleveland shot .560 (42-75) from the field, .458 (11-24) from beyond the arc and .913 (21-23) from the free throw line. Kevin Love recorded a double-double with 20 points on 7-12 (.583) shooting, including 3-4 (.750) from three-point territory, 11 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes.

On Deck

Following Saturday's meeting with the Grizz, the Wine & Gold wrap up their homestand on Monday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road on Thursday, February 28 to battle the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

