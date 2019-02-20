CavsSuns Game Preview

With All-Star Break in the books, the Wine & Gold return to action on Thursday night when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

This past week, the Cavs were able to get some much needed rest after coming up short in their latest 3OT matchup against the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday night at The Q. It was Cleveland’s first overtime game of the season and just the Cavs’ third-ever game to go to at least three overtimes.

While they weren't able to make it out of the marathon matchup with a win, Cleveland’s 139 points against Brooklyn was their second-highest scoring total ever at Quicken Loans Arena (140 points in OT on 2/7/18 vs. Minnesota). The Cavaliers now have seven 130+ point outings at The Q since it opened prior to the start of the 1994-95 season. Cleveland’s 54 field goals versus the Nets were the most shots made by the Cavs at The Q.

The Cavaliers’ bench poured in a season-high 83 points last Wednesday, which was the second-highest total in franchise history (86 points on 12/17/91 vs. Miami). It was also the Cavs’ 20th game with the bench scoring at least 50 points - a new franchise record.

The Wine & Gold also connected on a season-high 18 three-point field goals (18-42, .429) and dished out a season-high 35 assists against the Nets. The Cavs have shot .400 or better in 15 contests this season.

From a player perspective, Jordan Clarkson had a dominant game, tallying a career-high 42 points on 16-34 (.471) shooting, including a season-high seven three-point field goals (7-17 3FG), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a career-high 48 minutes off the bench against Brooklyn. Clarkson’s 42 points are the most by a bench player in franchise history and the most scored by a Cavs player in a game this season.

Collin Sexton also had a rock-solid night, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in a career-high 45 minutes versus the Nets. He has scored at least 20 points 12 times this season, including four of his last five games.

While another 3OT game is highly unlikely, the Cavs will be looking to mimic that same offensive explosion on Thursday when the Phoenix Suns come to town. On the season, Phoenix owns an 11-48 record, which is the worst in the Association.

The Suns also visit The Land on a 15-game losing streak with their most recent, 134-107, loss coming against the L.A. Clippers last Wednesday in Tinseltown. In that game, Phoenix had two 20+ scoring performances from rookie Deandre Ayton (20 points) and the newly-acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. (28 points). Oubre Jr. also tallied three treys against Los Angeles.

Thursday's meeting between the Suns and the Cavs will be the first of two games this season. Their final matchup will take place on April 1 in Phoenix.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #12 - David Nwaba 16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #16 - Tyler Johnson #1 - Devin Booker #25 - Mikal Bridges #20 - Josh Jackson #22 - Deandre Ayton

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Suns) - De’Anthony Melton (Right Ankle Sprain, Out), T.J. Warren (Right Ankle Soreness, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Cavs and Suns gear up for their first meeting of the season, Wine & Gold fans will be excited to know that Cleveland has won the last seven straight games over Phoenix, including the last four games at The Q.

Cleveland has posted five double-digit victories against Phoenix in that seven-game span, outscoring them by an average of 14.5 points (113.1-98.6) during their win streak.

The Wine & Gold have also out-shot the Suns from the field (.497-.437) and from beyond the arc (.415-.307), while averaging 24.1 assists and 13.6 three-pointers made per game during that stretch.

On Deck

Following Thursday night's affair with the Suns, the Cavs continue their homestand on Saturday when they play host to the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road on Thursday, February 28 to battle the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

