CavsNets Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to The Land. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Wednesday's game against BKN, the Cavaliers are looking to build off their, 107-104, win over the New York Knicks. In that Monday evening victory, Cleveland had at least six players score in double figures for the 21st time in 2018-19 (Collin Sexton–20, Larry Nance Jr.–15, Jordan Clarkson–15, Kevin Love–14, Marquese Chriss–14, Matthew Dellavedova–12).

Cleveland shot the ball extremely well throughout their game against the Knicks, shooting .895 (17-19) from the charity stripe while also knocking down 14 three-pointers, which was their third consecutive game with at least 12 triples.

Down in the trenches, the Cavs were able to outrebound their opponent, 56-46, snagging 17 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second chance points. The Cavs have now grabbed 50+ rebounds in 13 games and at least 15 offensive boards in 11 contests this season (seventh-most in NBA).

From a player perspective, Larry Nance Jr. had a great night, recording his sixth consecutive double-double after tallying 15 points on 5-6 (.833) shooting, a game-high 16 rebounds (career-high 10 offensive rebounds) and four assists in 34 minutes against the Knicks. Over the last six games (since January 29), Nance Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 13.3 rebounds.

The Cavs' other big man, Kevin Love, had a rock-solid performance as well. In just his second game back from a foot injury, the 11-year vet nearly tallied a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds in just 16 minutes of play on Monday night.

As the Wine & Gold look to snag their second straight win, their upcoming opponents - the Brooklyn Nets - will be looking to break away from their .500 record (29-29).

After ripping off six straight wins back in January, the Nets have hit a bump in the road and have dropped six of their last eight meetings. Their most recent game - a 127-125 thriller against the Raptors - was a tough loss for the up-and-coming squad. In the final minutes against the Raptors, the Nets' defense was unable to stymie Toronto's Kawhi Leonard, who buried the game-winning shot with less than five seconds left on the clock.

Despite the loss, three Brooklyn players tallied double-digit scoring efforts. D'Angelo Russell led the way with 28 points and 14 dimes while Joe Harris posted 24 points and seven threes against Toronto. Allen Crabbe tallied 22 points after coming off the bench.

Wednesday's matchup between the Cavs and Nets will be the third of four regular season meetings this season. Both teams have a win under their belt so far in 2018-19 and will round out their season series next month at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #12 - David Nwaba TBD #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #1 - D'Angelo Russell #21 - Treveon Graham #12 - Joe Harris #00 - Rodions Kurucs #31 - Jarrett Allen

Status Update: (Cavs) - John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT), Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Rest, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Nets) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In their final game before the All-Star Break, the Wine & Gold will look to break their 1-1 series tie with Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The last time these two teams faced off (December 3, 2018), the Cavs picked up a 99-97 road victory after holding the Nets to 39-99 (.394) shooting from the field, including 10-40 (.250) from three-point range.

In that game, Jordan Clarkson recorded his first double-double of the season (fifth of career) with a team-high 20 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench, while Tristan Thompson also notched a double-double with 19 points (8-11 FG), a game-high 14 rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Overall, the Cavs are 14-4 in their last 18 meetings against Brooklyn (since April 16, 2014). During that span, Cleveland has outscored the Nets by an average of 7.7 points per contest (107.6-99.9), while holding them to a combined .445 shooting and under 100 points in nine of those 18 matchups.

Cleveland also has an edge over Brooklyn at The Q where they own a 9-1 record in their last 10 home meetings against the Nets. Over those 10 games, the Wine & Gold have outscored Brooklyn by 10.8 (110.0-99.2) points per contest while also dishing out 25.2 assists.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's affair with the Nets, the league will take a few days off once All-Star Weekend tips off down in Charlotte, NC. The Cavs will resume play on Thursday, February 21 against the Phoenix Suns before rounding out their homestand against the Memphis Grizzles (Saturday, February 23) and the Portland Trail Blazers (Monday, February 25). Each of the Cavs' next three games will tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (ET) at The Q.

