CavsWizards Game Preview

The Wine & Gold tipoff their weekend back-to-back on Friday night when they take on the Washington Wizards in our nation's capital. Tipoff from Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

As the Cavs get back on the road, they'll be looking to snap a two-game skid after falling to the Mavs and Celtics in recent contests. Despite the losses, the Wine & Gold played have played competitively as of late.

Against the Celtics, the Cavaliers grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and had a 22-4 advantage in second chance points. Over the last three games (since January 29), the Cavs have outscored their opponents 14.0 (42) to 3.3 (10) in second chance points. This season, the Cavs have recorded 20+ second chance points seven times and grabbed double-digit offensive rebounds on 32 occasions.

The Cavs also shot .875 (7-8) from the free throw line versus the Celtics and have shot at least .800 from the charity stripe in 26 games this season.

Cleveland's biggest standout against Boston was undoubtedly Collin Sexton who had his ninth outing with at least 20 points this season after tallying a game-high 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 42 minutes. The Young Bull has now scored in double figures 46 times this season, the second-most among all NBA rookies (Luka Doncic-47).

Larry Nance Jr. also had a good game against the Celtics recording his third consecutive double-double (ninth of the season) with 11 points on 5-8 (.625) shooting, a game-high tying 12 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench. His three straight double-doubles ties his career-best streak, which he has accomplished two other times.

Ante Zizic fell just shy of a double-double with eight points and a game-high tying 12 rebounds in 23 minutes against the Celtics. Since January 16 (10 games), Zizic is averaging 13.3 points on .550 shooting from the field and 9.4 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per contest.

As the Wine & Gold look to rebound against the Wizards, Washington enters the game with three straight losses The Wizards have allowed their opponents to score an average of 138.6 ppg over that stretch.

In their most recent defeat, a 148-129 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday, the Wiz had two 20+ scoring performances by Thomas Bryant (26) and Jeff Green (22) as well as a 30-point performance from 2019 All-Star selection, Bradley Beal. Sam Dekker rounded out Washington's double-digit scoring performances with 12 off the bench.

Friday's game between the Wizards and Cavaliers will be the fourth and final time the two teams meet this season.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton TBD #32 - Deng Adel #12 - David Nwaba #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #3 - Bradley Beal #31 - Tomas Satoransky #1 - Trevor Ariza #32 - Jeff Green #13 - Thomas Bryant

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Wizards) - Dwight Howard (L4-L5 Lumbar Microdiscectomy Procedure, Out), John Wall (Left Achilles Tendon Tear, Out), Troy Brown Jr. (Left Ankle Sprain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Cavs and Wizards gear up for their final meeting of this campaign, Cleveland will look to snag their third win of the season over Washington. If they win, it will be the third straight season the Wine & Gold have won their series between the two teams.

In their most recent pair of meetings versus the Wizards (both wins), the Cavs’ offense is averaging 116.0 points (.532 FG%), 28.0 assists (12.5 TOs) and 15.0 three-pointers per game (30-65, 462 3FG%).

When the two teams met last month on January 29, the Cavs picked up a 116-113 victory after shooting 45-84 (.536) from the field, including 15-34 (.441) from three-point territory, and having six players score in double figures. Cleveland also dished out a season-high 30 assists on 45 field goals, outrebounded the Wizards 48-36 and had a 12-0 edge in second chance points. It was the first time this season the Wine & Gold held an opponent to zero second chance points.

On Deck

Following Friday's game against the Wizards, the Cavs head straight to the Hoosier State to battle the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in Indy. The Wine & Gold return to Cleveland on Monday as they host the New York Knicks in the first of a five-game homestand. The Cavs will then play the Brooklyn Nets before the All-Star Break begins and will round out their homestand with games against the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

