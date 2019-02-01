CavsMavs Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their three-game homestand on Saturday night when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into Saturday's matchup looking to keep the ball rolling after winning two straight games. Their latest victory came this past Tuesday night when they topped the Washington Wizards, 116-113, for the second time this season.

In that game against Washington, the Cavaliers shot 45-84 (.536) from the field, including 15-34 (.441) from three-point territory. Their 15 triples tied their season-high, which they also accomplished in their previous meeting against the Wizards on December 8. For the season, the Cavs have shot .500 or better from the field eight times and connected on at least 10 threes on 27 occasions. Cleveland also had at least six players score in double figures for the 19th time this campaign.

The Cavs also dished out a season-high 30 assists on 45 made field goals against the Wizards and outrebounded them, 48-36, while having a 12-0 edge in second chance points. It was the first time this season Cleveland has held an opponent to zero second chance points.

Cleveland's reserves also got in on the fun, posting 51 points off the bench. This season, the Cavs' reserves are putting up 43.3 points per game (sixth-highest in NBA) and have posted 40+ points 33 times, 50+ points 18 times, 60+ points four times and 70+ points once (75 at NOP on January 9).

Jordan Clarkson was the Wine & Gold's top scorer on Tuesday, knocking down a season-high six three-pointers (6-8 3FG) and finishing with a season-high tying 28 points on 10-15 (.667) shooting on the field to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Cedi Osman, who was selected to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge at this year's All-Star Weekend, tallied 26 points on 10-16 (.625) shooting including 4-8 (.500) from beyond-the-arc, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes versus Washington. Over his last four games (since January 23), Osman is averaging 24.3 points on .547 (35-64) shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.

As the Wine & Gold look for their third straight win, they'll face a Mavs team that has won three of their last five games, but dropped their most recent matchup to the Detroit Pistons.

Against Detroit, Harrison Barnes had a solid outing, canning 27 points and seven boards. Only two other Dallas players, however, scored in double-digits with both Ryan Broekhoff and Dwight Powell tallying 15 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

Saturday's matchup between the Cavs and Mavericks will be the first of a two-game home-and-home series with their next meeting coming on March 16 in the Lone Star State.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #77 - Luka Doncic #10 - Dorian Finney-Smith #40 - Harrison Barnes #42 - Maxi Kleber #6 - Salah Mejri

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Mavericks) - JJ Barea (Right Achilles Surgery, Out), Luka Doncic (Left Ankle Soreness, Questionable), Kristaps Porzingis (NWT), Tim Hardaway Jr. (NWT), Courtney Lee (NWT), Trey Burke (NWT)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Cavs and Mavs gear up for their first meeting of the 2018-19 campaign, Cleveland holds a 6-1 advantage over Dallas in their past seven games.

Over those last seven games against Dallas, the Cavs have outscored the Mavericks by an average of 12.3 points (110.0-97.7), recording 14.4 second chance points, 16.1 fast break points and 13.9 three-point field goals made per game (.396 3FG%).

Defensively, the Cavs have held the Mavericks to a combined .436 shooting from the field in the last seven meetings, including .303 shooting from behind-the-arc.

When it comes to bench play, Cleveland has the edge with 43.3 ppg this season compared to Dallas' 37.1 ppg.

On Deck

Following Saturday's game against the Mavericks, the Wine & Gold wrap up their homestand on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road for a weekend back-to-back against the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers next Friday and Saturday, respectively.

