CavsWizards Game Preview

The Wine & Gold tipoff their three-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Washington Wizards in The Land. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into this home stretch on a high note after grinding out a 104-101 victory over the Bulls that featured 14 ties and 23 lead changes on Sunday afternoon in the Windy City.

In their victory, the Wine & Gold dished out 26 assists on 39 made field goals (13 three-pointers), while committing only eight turnovers at Chicago. On the season, the Cavs have the fifth-lowest turnovers per game in the NBA at 13.6.

The Cavs shot 13-15 (.867) from the free throw line in Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Wine & Gold currently have the eighth-highest FT% in the NBA (.793) and three players ranked in the NBA’s Top 30 in FT%: Rodney Hood (.918, third in NBA), Collin Sexton (.853, 25th in NBA) and Jordan Clarkson (.848, 28th in NBA). Hood enters Tuesday’s game with 35 consecutive made free throws (since 4Q of 12/18/18).

In the final minute of Sunday's nail-biting win, Alec Burks converted the game-winning putback with 17.0 seconds remaining. Burks shot 3-7 (.429) from three-point range and finished with a team-high tying 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. Burks has scored in double figures 18 times since being acquired by the Cavaliers.

Jordan Clarkson also tallied a team-high tying 18 points on 8-11 (.727) shooting, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists in 22 minutes off the bench against Chicago. Clarkson has the most double-digit scoring performances among all NBA reserves (44 games) and ranks third among all bench players with a career-best 16.5 ppg.

Cedi Osman continued his recent hot streak, recording 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes at Chicago. Osman has now scored in double figures in 32 contests this season.

The Cavs will look to mimic this well-rounded performance on Tuesday when they play host to the Washington Wizards, who have won five of their past eight despite dropping their latest contest to the Spurs, 132-119, on Sunday night in San Antonio.

Even though they couldn't emerge from Texas victorious, the Wiz posted seven double-digit scoring efforts on the night, including three 20+ point performances. Washington's backcourt was the team's top performers with Bradley Beal and Tomas Satoransky leading their squad in scoring with 21 points apiece. Trevor Ariza followed their lead with 20 points in the loss.

Tuesday's duel between Cleveland and D.C. will be the third of four games played this season. So far, the two teams have split the season series.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #3 - Bradley Beal #31 - Tomas Satoransky #1 - Trevor Ariza #32 - Jeff Green #13 - Thomas Bryant

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Wizards) - Dwight Howard (L4-L5 Lumbar Microdisectomy Procedure, Out) John Wall (Left Heel Surgery, Out) Markieff Morris (Transient Cervical Neuropraxia, Out) Sam Dekker (Back Spasms, Questionable) Ian Mahinmi (Right Thumb Sprain, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The winner of Tuesday night's game between the Cavs and Wizards will hold a 2-1 edge on the season after both teams split the opening pair of games on their respective home courts. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 116-101 on December 8.

In that game, the Cavs led by as many as 29 points that night and shot 47-89 (.528) from the field while connecting on a season-high 15 three-pointers (15-31, .484). Cleveland also outrebounded the Wizards 49-33 and dished out 26 assists with only nine turnovers. Tristan Thompson recorded a double-double with a season-best 23 points (11-18 FG), a game-high 19 rebounds, a career-high tying five assists and two blocks in 42 minutes. Collin Sexton posted a career-high tying 29 points (13-23 FG), three rebounds, a career-high six assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Speaking of The Young Bull, Sexton has scored over 20 points in both meetings against the Wizards this season, averaging 26.5 points on .564 (22-39) shooting, including .500 (5-10) from three-point range, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 37.0 minutes per game.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's game against the Wizards, the Wine & Gold continue their three-game homestand on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET). They'll then host the Boston Celtics next Tuesday (7:00 p.m. ET) before hitting the road for a weekend back-to-back against the Wizards (February 8) and Indiana Pacers (February 9).

