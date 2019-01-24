CavsHeat Game Preview

The Wine & Gold are back in The Land this Friday night when they welcome the Miami Heat to town. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston. After taking the lead into the second quarter and bringing the game to within single digits in the third, the Cavs were unable to complete the comeback. Despite the loss, the club saw some solid performances.

In the game, the Cavaliers grabbed 15 offensive rebounds which led to a season-high tying 23 second chance points (November 21, 2018 vs. ATL, November 24, 2018 vs. HOU). This season, the Cavs have pulled down at least 10 offensive rebounds in 29 contests and scored at least 20 second chance points on six occasions.

The Cavs also shot well from deep, going 13-30 (.433) from three-point range against the Celtics. On the season, the Cavaliers have knocked down at least 10 threes in 24 games this season.

Cedi Osman was a big reason why the Cavaliers shot well from beyond-the-arc on Wednesday. The sophomore swingman knocked down a career-best six three-pointers (6-7 3FG) to go with a career-high 25 points on a season-best .727 (8-11) shooting from the field. Osman has scored in double figures in 30 contests this season, including seven 20+ point performances.

Cedi's fellow sophomore, Ante Zizic, continued his recent string of solid performances. Against the Celtics, he finished with 19 points on 9-17 (.529) shooting and eight rebounds (career-high six offensive boards) in 33 minutes. Zizic has now scored in double-digits in a career-best five consecutive games, averaging 17.2 points on .607 (34-56) shooting.

The Cavs will look to their young guns once again on Friday night as they try to reverse their fortunes against a Miami Heat club that has struggled in January. The Heat have won only three of their past nine games including two straight heading into Friday's affair.

After falling to the Celtics on Monday night, Miami was stymied again by the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday evening in South Beach. In that game, the Heat were led by Hassan Whiteside who tallied a mean double-double consisting of 22 points and 16 rebounds. Josh Richardson was the team's second leading scorer with 17 points while Dwyane Wade tallied 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's loss to L.A.

Friday's matchup between the Cavs and the Heat will be the third time these two teams meet this season. They'll wrap up their four game season series on March 8 in South Florida.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #8 - Tyler Johnson #0 - Josh Richardson #20 - Justise Winslow #16 - James Johnson #21 - Hassan Whiteside

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out), Larry Nance Jr. (Right Knee Sprain, Out),

Status Update: (Heat) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into Friday's game, the Cavs hold a slight edge over the Heat when it comes to playing in Cleveland. In fact, Cleveland is 6-2 in their last eight home games against Miami. In the last eight games versus Miami at The Q, the Cavs have outscored the Heat by an average of 8.2 points per game (104.0-95.8), while shooting .477 from the field.

Defensively, Cleveland has held Miami under 100 points in six of those eight contests, limiting them to a combined 95.8 points on .427 shooting from the field, including .335 from the three-point line.

The Wine & Gold have also shot well from behind-the-arc against the Heat this season. In each of the first two matchups against Miami, the Cavs connected on 13 three-point field goals (26-68, .382).

On Deck

Following Friday's game against the Heat, the Wine & Gold are back on the road as they travel to Chicago on Sunday to wrap up their season series with the Bulls. The Cavs will then begin a three-game homestand beginning next Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards (7:00 p.m. ET) followed by games against the Mavericks and Celtics.

