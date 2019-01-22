CavsCeltics Game Preview

The Wine & Gold are back on the road Wednesday night when they take on the Boston Celtics in Beantown. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs come into Wednesday's matchup looking to snap a four-game skein which includes Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls at The Q.

In that MLK Day matinee, the Cavaliers played well in the trenches grabbing 11 offensive rebounds which led to 21 second chance points. This season, the Cavs have pulled down at least 10 offensive boards in 28 contests and scored at least 20 second chance points on five occasions.

The Cavs bench also played well, scroring 42 points in Monday's game. On the season, the Cavs’ bench is averaging 44.0 points per game (fifth-highest in NBA). The reserves have posted 40+ points 31 times, 50+ points 17 times, 60+ points four times and 70+ points once (75 at NOP on January 9).

Versus the Bulls, Collin Sexton had a rock-solid afternoon with a team-high 18 points, three rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes. The Young Bull has scored in double figures in 41 games (tied for first-most among all rookies this season), including each of his last 12 games - his second-longest streak of the season (18 games from November 7, 2018 - December 12, 2018).

Ante Zizic finished just shy of a double-double with 13 points on 4-7 (.571) shooting, a game-high tying nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes against the Bulls. He has now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring games for the first time in his career.

This young Cavaliers team will be put to the test against a Celtics squad that has had an up-and-down season so far. However, the C's seem to have gained some traction in the last week, winning four straight games heading into Wednesday night.

After opening up their winning streak with an impressive victory over the Toronto Raptors, the Celtics have dropped the Grizzlies, Hawks and Heat in succession. Against Miami, specifically, Kyrie Irving (26 pts/10 ast) and Al Horford (16 pts/12 rbs) both tallied double-doubles in Monday's, 107-99, victory.

Wednesday's matchup between Boston and Cleveland will be the second of four total meetings this season. Their final two games will take place in Cleveland on February 5 and March 26. The Celtics opened up the series with a win at TD Garden back in late November.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #11 - Kyrie Irving #36 - Marcus Smart #0 - Jayson Tatum #13 - Marcus Morris #42 - Al Horford

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Larry Nance Jr. (Right Knee Sprain, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Celtics) - Jabari Bird (Personal Reasons, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into Wednesday's game, the Cavaliers are 6-3 in their last nine regular season meetings with the Celtics. During that nine-game stretch, the Cavs are averaging 110.1 points per game.

In their most recent matchup this season, the Cavaliers received five double-digit scoring performances with two of those coming off the bench. Jordan Clarkson led his squad with 16 points as a reserve while Alec Burks and Collin Sexton both registered 15 points.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers will need to master the fundamentals if they want to leave Beantown victorious. One of those small, but important areas includes free throw shooting, which the Wine & Gold have been exceptional in all season long. In fact, the Cavs currently have the seventh-highest FT% in the NBA (.794) and three players ranked in the NBA’s Top 30 in FT%: Rodney Hood (.917, third in NBA), Collin Sexton (.861, 20th in NBA) and Jordan Clarkson (.847, 27th in NBA). Hood enters tonight’s game with 33 consecutive made free throws (since 4Q of 12/18/18).

On Deck

Following Wednesday's date with the Celtics, the Cavaliers will return home on Friday to host the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. (ET) before traveling to the Windy City on Sunday to wrap up their season series with another matinee matchup against Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then tipoff a three-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, January 29. That game will tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

