CavsBulls Game Preview

The Wine & Gold return to The Land for an MLK Day matinee showdown with the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (ET).

Monday's matchup will be the 12th time the Cavs will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at home since it became a national holiday in 1986. This will also be just the sixth time the Cavs have played on MLK Day at Quicken Loans Arena (2002 vs. MIA, 2014 vs. DAL, 2015 vs. CHI, 2016 vs. GSW, 2018 vs. GSW). Overall, including road games since 1986, Cleveland has played on MLK Day 17 times (9-8 record).

Monday's meeting with the Bulls will also be the first game back in Cleveland since the Cavs left for their six-game, 11-day road trip, which they wrapped up on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, falling, 124-102, in the Mile High City.

Against Denver, the Cavaliers shot .846 (22-26) from the free throw line, while also connecting on 10 triples on Saturday night. They have shot at least .800 from the charity stripe in 24 games and made double-digit three-pointers in 23 contests this season.

In that game, Ante Zizic recorded a career-high 23 points on 9-12 (.750) shooting from the field and a team-high six rebounds in 31 minutes against the Nuggets. Zizic has posted three consecutive double-digit scoring games for the first time in his career. In his last three outings, Zizic is averaging 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.

Rodney Hood also had a solid game, finishing with 18 points on 5-9 (.556) shooting, including a perfect 6-6 (1.000) from the free throw line, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes at Denver. Hood has scored in double figures in 29 contests this season and over the last four games, he is averaging 15.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.1 minutes per contest.

Cedi Osman tallied 17 points on 6-10 (.600) shooting, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes against the Nuggets. Over his last 18 games (since 12/16), Osman is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game.

Heading into Monday's matinee, the Cavaliers will be looking to take advantage of a Chicago Bulls squad that has lost 10 straight games, including their most recent matchup against the Miami Heat, 117-103, on Saturday night in the Windy City.

In that game, the Bulls were limited to four double digit scoring performances. However, three of those were 20-plus point efforts from Zach LaVine (22), Bobby Portis (21) and Lauri Markkanen (20). Markkanen, specifically, nearly posted a double double after tallying nine boards. He also canned four treys on the night.

With two games already in the books between these Central Division rivals - and a third slated for tomorrow afternoon - the Cavs and Bulls will round out their season series next Sunday night in the Windy City.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #3 - Cameron Payne #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #8 - Zach LaVine #32 - Kris Dunn #15 - Chandler Hutchison #24 - Lauri Markkanen #42 - Robin Lopez

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, NWT), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Soreness, Out), Larry Nance Jr. (Right Knee Sprain, Out),

Status Update: (Bulls) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the third time the Cavs and Bulls will square off this season, with Chicago taking the first two games of the series earlier in the 2018-19 campaign.

In both of those matchups, Cleveland's bench outscored Chicago's reserves, averaging 35.5 points to the Bulls' 28.5. Cleveland's top bench scorer this season, Jordan Clarkson, tallied double digit scoring efforts in both games with 15 and 17 points, respectively. He ranks third among all NBA bench players in scoring with a career-best 16.9 ppg this season.

In their first matchup of the season, three Cavs players scored 20-plus points, including Tristan Thompson (22), Collin Sexton (20) and Rodney Hood (20). Thompson also tallied 12 boards, earning him a double-double on the game.

Game Promotions

Martin Luther King Jr. Day



Fit as a Pro Night presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle



Levin Furniture Family Fun Pack: This Monday, join us with a Family Fun Pack. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks!



On Deck

Following Monday's matinee between the Cavs and Bulls, the Wine & Gold will head to Beantown on Wednesday night to battle the Boston Celtics. The squad will then return to The Land on Friday, Jan. 25 to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE