CavsJazz Game Preview

The Wine & Gold take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City for the first half of a back-to-back. Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into Utah looking to rebound from a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in Rip City. While the club couldn't secure the win, there were a few silver linings to be found in the defeat.

Specifically, the Cavs limited their turnovers and tied their season low by recording only three miscues against Portland on Wednesday. The 2018-19 Cavaliers are the only team to record three or few turnovers twice in a single season since the NBA began compiling team turnovers in 1970-71. Cleveland enters tonight’s game with the fifth-lowest turnover average in the NBA this season (13.5).

The Cavaliers bench was rock solid once again after they recorded 66 points against the Blazers. This season, their reserves have scored 50+ points 16 times, including 60+ points four times. Their 16 outings of 50+ bench points this season is just three shy of the franchise single-season record (19 in 2017-18). The Cavs’ reserves are also putting up 44.1 points per game in 2018-19 (fourth-highest in NBA).

Speaking of reserves, Jordan Clarkson tallied a team-high 22 points on 9-17 (.529) shooting and three assists in 29 minutes off the bench against Portland. It marked his 15th 20+ point performance of the season. Over his last 17 appearances, Clarkson is averaging 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 29.2 minutes per game (since December 12). He ranks third among all bench players in scoring with a career-best 17.1 ppg.

Rodney Hood contributed 20 points, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes at Portland. Hood has posted 28 double-digit scoring performances this season, including six outings with least 20 points.

Ante Zizic also had a solid game, posting 16 points on 5-8 (.625) shooting, eight rebounds and a season-high tying two blocks in 27 minutes of work against the Trail Blazers. Zizic has six double-digit scoring performances this season.

As the Cavaliers begin to wrap up their roadie, they'll be facing a Jazz team that has won seven of their last eight, including five straight. Their most recent victory came against the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night and saw three 20+ point performances in their, 129-109, win in Tinseltown.

Sophomore superstar Donovan Mitchell led his team with 28 points, but it was the 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert who stole the show. In 34 minutes of action, the Frenchman tallied a monster double-double consisting of 23 points and 22 rebounds against L.A. to go along with three blocks. The Utah bench also had a great night after Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver tallied 23 and 19 points, respectively.

As the Cavs and Jazz gear up to do battle on Friday night, the matchup will be the last game between the two teams this season with Utah taking the first meeting earlier this month.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #45 - Donovan Mitchell #23 - Royce O'Neale #2 - Joe Ingles #15 - Derrick Favors #27 - Rudy Gobert

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Larry Nance Jr. (Right Knee Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT)

Status Update: (Jazz) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the second and final game between the Cavs and Jazz this season. Earlier this month, the Cavs fell to the Jazz, 117-91, at The Q. However, Cleveland played Utah well in certain areas of the game.

The Cavaliers shot .941 (16-17) from the free throw line. Cleveland has connected on .900 or better from the charity stripe on 10 occasions this season, a new franchise single-season record (previously nine times in 2017-18).

This time around, Cleveland will look to its bench for a key performance. On the season, the Wine & Gold reserves seem to have an advantage over Utah's on paper, averaging 44.1 ppg to the Jazz's 37.5.

Following Friday's matchup in Salt Lake City, the Wine & Gold travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in their final game of this road trip. The Cavs will then return to Cleveland on Monday for an MLK Day matinee against the Chicago Bulls at 1:00 p.m. (ET). at The Q.

