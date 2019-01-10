CavsRockets Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their road trip on Friday night when they travel to H-Town to battle the Rockets. Tipoff from the Toyota Center is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After almost completing the comeback on Tuesday night against Indy, the Cavaliers took on the New Orleans Pelicans the following night, only to come up short in The Big Easy, 140-124.

While Wednesday night's result wasn't ideal, the Cavaliers continued to play hard, especially on the tail end of a back-to-back. Cleveland had seven players score in double figures on Wednesday at New Orleans, including Jordan Clarkson (21), Alec Burks (17), Matthew Dellavedova (17), Cameron Payne (16), Collin Sexton (13), Cedi Osman (10) and Ante Zizic (10). This marked the second time this season they accomplished that feat.

The Wine & Gold also shot 14-30 (.467) from beyond-the-arc and 26-30 (.867) from the free throw line against the Pelicans. In the first quarter, specifically, the Cavs went a perfect 8-8 (1.000) from long range, which was one shy of their franchise best for a single quarter.

In four of their last five games, the Cavs have shot .400 or better from three-point range and at least .800 from the charity stripe, connecting on at least 10 triples in all five contests. Over the last five games, the Cavs are shooting a combined .438 (63-144) from three-point territory and .861 (87-101) from the foul line.

From a player perspective, Jordan Clarkson tallied a team-high 21 points (9-16 FG), four rebounds, a season-high tying three steals and a career-high tying three blocks in 30 minutes off the bench against NOLA.

Delly also had a solid game, contributing a season-high 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3FG), four rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists in 20 minutes as a reserve on Wednesday. Dellavedova has now notched seven double-figure scoring outings since his return to the Cavaliers.

The Cavs will look to build off Wednesday's performance and snap their 11-game skein with a win on Friday over a streaking Rockets team that has won seven of their last nine games.

However, Houston comes into Friday's matchup having dropped their latest matchup to the Bucks, the team has excelled recently behind James Harden and Co. Over a recent six-game stretch, The Beard averaged 42.1 ppg and tallied 42 points and 11 rebounds against Milwaukee. Houston big man Clint Capela also tallied a double-double against the Bucks, posting 18 points 13 boards.

Friday's contest between the Cavs and Rockets will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. In their first meeting, Cleveland topped Houston, 117-108, at The Q on November 24.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #16 - Cedi Osman #9 - Channing Frye #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #25 - Austin Rivers #13 - James Harden #17 - P.J. Tucker #4 - Danuel House Jr. #15 - Clint Capela

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Rockets) - Carmelo Anthony (NWT), Eric Gordon (Right Knee Contusion, Out), Chris Paul (Left Hamstring Strain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Entering Friday night's game, the Wine & Gold will look to sweep the two-game season series with Rockets for the third time in franchise history (1982-83 & 2001-02 seasons).

As mentioned, the last time these two teams squared off on November 24, Cleveland picked up a, 117-108, victory. The Cavs outrebounded the Rockets, 49-30, while grabbing a season-high 20 offensive boards. The Cavs also scored 23 second chance points, tying their season best.

In the win, Collin Sexton poured in a career-high tying 29 points (14-21 FG) and four rebounds in 34 minutes, while Tristan Thompson registered his ninth double-double of the season with 16 points (6-12 FG), a game-high 20 rebounds (nine offensive) and a career-high tying four steals in 39 minutes. Jordan Clarkson also added 20 points (8-16 FG), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench.

On Deck

Following Friday's battle in Houston, the Wine & Gold travel to the Golden Coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The squad will then make its way up to Rip City to duel with the Blazers on Wednesday before rounding out their roadie with back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets later in the week.

