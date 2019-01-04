CavsPelicans Game Preview

The Wine & Gold tip-off the second half of their back-to-back tonight when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to The Land. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers will try to get their first win of this four-game homestand after dropping their last matchup to the Utah Jazz last night at The Q.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers were able to shoot .941 (16-17) from the free throw line, marking their ninth outing with at least a .900 clip from the foul line this season. That tied their franchise single-season record (nine times in 2017-18). Over the last five games (since December 26), the Cavs are shooting a combined .844 (81-96) from the charity stripe. On the season, the team ranks ninth in the NBA in FT% at .789.

The Wine & Gold are also shooting .462 (24-52) from three-point territory in the first two games of this four-game homestand.

On Friday, Alec Burks was a big reason why the Cavs shot so well from the floor. Burks had a team-high 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes as a reserve against Utah. In 19 games since joining the Cavaliers, Burks has averaged 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.

Jordan Clarkson also shot well and has put up strong numbers over his last 11 appearances, averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.8 minutes per game (since December 12). This season, Clarkson is averaging a career-high 16.8 PPG (third-highest among NBA bench players).

Rookie Collin Sexton has scored in double figures in 32 games (third-most among all rookies this season). He is currently the only Cavalier to appear in all 39 games this campaign and ranks first among rookies in FT% (.871), fourth in PPG (14.6) and fourth in APG (2.7). Against the Jazz on Friday, Sexton had 13 points, including a 3-4 (.750) clip from beyond-the-arc, a team-high tying three assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

The Cavaliers will look to continue their solid scoring trend tonight when they take on a Pelicans squad that has been struggling as of late, winning only two of their past ten contests. They dropped their most recent game - a 126-121 affair against the Brooklyn Nets - on Wednesday.

In the loss, four Pelicans players scored 20-plus points, including Anthony Davis, who recorded a monster double-double consisting of 34 points and 26 boards. Elfrid Payton followed Davis' lead with 25 points on 10-15 shooting.

Following tonight's contest between The Land and NOLA, the two teams will wrap up their season series this upcoming Wednesday, January 9, in New Orleans.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #4 - Elfrid Payton #11 - Jrue Holiday #55 - E'Twaun Moore #30 - Julius Randle #23 - Anthony Davis

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (Personal, Out), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Ante Zizic (Right Knee Soreness, Out), Matthew Dellavedova (Left Foot Sprain, Out), Rodney Hood (Left Achilles Tendon Soreness, Questionable)

Status Update: (Pelicans) - Nikola Mirotic (Right Ankle, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into Saturday's game against NOLA, Cleveland has had the Pelicans' number at Quicken Loans Arena. In fact, Cleveland has won four straight home games against the Pelicans, outscoring them by an average of 8.7 points (103.5-94.8) over that span. Defensively, the Cavs have held the Pelicans to a combined .420 shooting from the field, while outrebounding them 48.8-42.0 in those last four contests at The Q.

The last time Cleveland and New Orleans faced off (March 30, 2018), the Cavs picked up a, 107-102, win at The Q. That night, the Wine & Gold trailed by as many as 13 points but outscored the Pelicans, 60-45, in the second half. The Cavs bench contributed 43 points in the win.

In that game, Jordan Clarkson led all reserves with 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3FG), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes. Rodney Hood contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3FG), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes, while Tristan Thompson pulled down a season-high 14 boards, to go with his four points and one block in 21 minutes off the bench.

On Deck

Following Saturday's duel with the Pelicans, the Wine & Gold wrap up their homestand with a game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, January 8 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

As mentioned, Cleveland will then travel to NOLA the following night. The game will begin their longest road trip of the season, which will see them face the Rockets, Lakers, Blazers, Jazz and Nuggets.

