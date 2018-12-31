CavsHeat Game Preview

The Cavaliers open up 2019 with a game against the Miami Heat this Wednesday night in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

As Cleveland preps for their four-game homestand, they'll look to rebound from a tough three-game roadie at the tail-end of 2018, which concluded with a 111-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Peach State last Saturday night.

While the Cavs couldn't close out 2018 on a high note, Larry Nance Jr. had a career night against Atlanta after posting his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points on 7-8 (.875) shooting, while tying his career high in rebounds (15), assists (seven) and steals (four) in 36 minutes of work.

Nance Jr. also became the first NBA player since 1973-74 (when steals were first tracked) to put up at least 18 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a .875 FG% in a single game.

Cedi Osman also had a solid game, matching his career high point total with 22 points (8-12 FG) on Saturday to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. He has now scored in double figures in a career-best eight consecutive games, averaging 14.6 points (.511 FG%) and 5.4 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game during his streak.

As a team, the Cavs shot a combined 54-66 (.818) from the free throw line over their recent three-game road trip. On the season, Cleveland ranks 10th in the NBA in free throw percentage at .784 and has shot at least .800 from the charity stripe on 17 occasions.

The Cavs bench also continues to excel this season, averaging 43.2 points per game on the season (sixth-highest in NBA).

As Cleveland tries to gather themselves in 2019, they'll be facing off against a Miami Heat squad that is playing some solid basketball as of late, winning six of their last eight, including last Friday's matchup with the Cavs.

The Heat, however, did drop their most recent game to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 113-104, on Sunday night. Longtime vet Dwyane Wade led his team in scoring with 21 points off the bench while Josh Richardson scored 17.

Wednesday's matchup is the second of four regular season matchups between the Cavs and Heat. The two squads will do battle in The Land one more time on January 25 before completing the series on March 8 in South Beach.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #16 - Cedi Osman #4 - Jaron Blossomgame #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #0 - Josh Richardson #20 - Justise Winslow #17 - Rodney McGruder #16 - James Johnson #21 - Hassan Whiteside

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Heat) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the second of four matchups between the Cavs and Heat this season. Their most recent meeting took place last Friday night with Miami taking the 'W' by a score of 118-94.

In Friday's loss, Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs with 18 points off the bench. Alec Burks also had a solid showing, posting 17 as a starter. For Miami, Justise Winslow was the star, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 boards for the double-double.

In terms of recent history, the Cavaliers are 6-1 in their last seven home games against the Heat. In those seven games at The Q, the Cavs have outscored the Heat by an average of 13.0 points per game (105.7-92.7), while shooting .481 from the field. Defensively, Cleveland has held Miami under 100 points in six of those seven contests, limiting them to a combined 92.7 points on .414 shooting from the field, including .305 from the three-point line.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's battle with the Heat, the Wine & Gold continue their four-game homestand on Friday against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. (ET). They'll then take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. (ET) before rounding out their homestand against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

