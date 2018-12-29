CavsHawks Game Preview

The Wine & Gold conclude 2018 and their current road trip with a game against the Atlanta Hawks tonight in the Peach State. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs would like to head into the New Year on a high note with a win in their final game of 2018. They would also like to head back home with a victory after dropping their last two road games, including last night's matchup to the Miami Heat in South Beach.

There has been a few silver linings for the Cavaliers on this road trip. The Cavs are shooting a combined 31-37 (.838) from the free throw line and rank 10th in the NBA in free throw percentage at .784, shooting at least .800 from the charity stripe on 17 occasions.

The Cavs reserves also continued to do what they do best and that is pour in the points. The Cavs’ bench scored 42 points at Miami last night and are putting up 43.5 points per game on the season, which is good for sixth-highest in the Association.

Overall, Cedi Osman has been playing well recently. The sophomore swingman extended his double figure scoring streak to a career-best seven consecutive games after tallying 12 points and adding five rebounds in 29 minutes last night. Osman is averaging 13.6 points (.487 FG%) and 5.0 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game during his streak.

Jordan Clarkson has also put up strong numbers over his last eight appearances, averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.9 minutes per game (since December 12). Against Miami, he tallied a team-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds.

As they look to snag a 'W' tonight, the Cavs will have to go through the Atlanta Hawks who have won four of their last five games, including their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 123-120, in overtime last night in the Twin Cities.

Against the T-Wolves, six Hawks players scored in double-digits including all five starters. Kent Bazemore led his squad in scoring with 23, going 9-19 from the floor as well as 3-7 from deep. Three Atlanta starters also tallied double-doubles, including John Collins (21 pts/10 rbs), Dewayne Dedmon (19 pts/13 rbs) and Trae Young (16 pts/11 asts).

With two games already in the books, tonight's final matchup between the Cavs and Hawks will be the rubber match, considering each squad has one win apiece on the season.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #4 - Jaron Blossomgame #16 - Cedi Osman #9 - Channing Frye G G F F C #11 - Trae Young #24 - Kent Bazemore #3 - Kevin Huerter #20 - John Collins #14 - Dewayne Dedmon

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT), Rodney Hood (Left Achilles Tendon Soreness, Questionable), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Ante Zizic (Right Knee Soreness, Questionable)

Status Update: (Hawks) - Alex Len (Back Strain, Questionable) Alex Poythress (Left Ankle Soreness, Questionable) Miles Plumlee (Left Knee Pain, Questionable) Dewayne Dedmon (Left Knee Soreness, Doubtful) Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Including the postseason, the Cavs have won eight of the last nine games played in Atlanta (dating back to 5/20/15). Over that span, the Wine & Gold are averaging 114.0 points (.472 FG%), 16.4 three-pointers made (.440 FG%) and 25.9 assists. Cleveland has also made at least 10 triples in all nine games, as well as 15 or more threes in each of the last six contests played in Atlanta.

Recently, the Cavaliers are 4-1 in the last five meetings against the Hawks, which includes a 136-114 win at The Q in their most recent matchup (10/30/18).

In that game, the Cavs scored a season-high 136 points, their third-highest scoring total ever at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland also shot .500 (45-90) from the field, including .520 (13-25) from beyond the arc and had seven players score in double figures. Defensively, they forced Atlanta into an opponent season-high 23 turnovers (28 pts off turnovers).

On Deck

Following Friday's contest down in the ATL, the Cavs return to Cleveland to tipoff the New Year with a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, January 2 when they debut their brand-new Nike Earned Edition uniforms. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then continue their four-game homestand the following Friday against the Utah Jazz (7:30 p.m. ET), followed by games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, January 5 (8:00 p.m. ET) and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, January 8 (7:00 p.m. ET).

