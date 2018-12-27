CavsHeat Game Preview

The Wine & Gold continue their end-of-the-year road trip on Friday night when they take on the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tipoff from Miami is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs would like to get things back on track before they head into 2019 and will look to right the ship after dropping the first game of their roadie, 95-87, to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

After a slow start to the game, the Cavaliers were able to hang with Memphis, but couldn't get over the hump offensively. Defensively, the Cavs played well, holding Memphis to .227 percent shooting from deep. The Cavs have now held opponents to under .300 shooting from three-point territory in four of the last seven outings. Since December 14, foes are shooting a combined .326 (62-190) from beyond the arc.

Cleveland also played well in the trenches, outrebounding Memphis 53-34 (+19) in Wednesday’s game, their second-biggest rebound differential this season. It was also the 20th time the Cavs have tied or outrebounded their opponent in 2018-19.

To nobody's surprise, the Cavs bench had another excellent game, posting 42 points against the Grizzlies - good for their 22nd outing with at least 40 points on the season. The Cavs’ reserves are putting up 43.5 points per game, which is the sixth-highest in NBA.

Speaking of the reserves, Jordan Clarkson is currently tied for the second-most 20-point games among all NBA bench players this season with 11 and trails only Lou Williams (LAC, 13). Against Memphis, Clarkson posted a game-high 24 points on 10-20 (.500) shooting, including 4-7 (.571) from beyond the arc, and a season-high tying three steals in 31 minutes off the bench.

Clarkson's fellow bench mate, Ante Zizic, also had a solid game, grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with six points and two assists in 22 minutes against the Grizzlies.

As Cleveland looks to shake off the dust on this road trip, they'll be facing a Miami squad that just had its five-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening in South Beach. Miami's, 106-104, loss to Toronto brought the team back to below .500 on the season (16-17), but still keeps them at bay with the Charlotte Hornets for the top spot in the Southeast Division.

Despite the loss, the Heat earned six double-digit scoring performances on Wednesday night, including Hassan Whiteside's 16-point, 12-rebound double-double showing. Whiteside's fellow starter, Justise Winslow, led his squad in scoring with 21 points while Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade had 12 and 10 points off the bench, respectively.

Friday night's affair in Miami will be the first game played between the Cavs and Heat this season with their next meeting coming less than a week later on Wednesday, January 2 in Cleveland. The two teams will play one more time in The Land on January 25 before rounding out their season series on March 8 in South Beach.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #0 - Josh Richardson #20 - Justise Winslow #17 - Rodney McGruder #16 - James Johnson #21 - Hassan Whiteside

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Heat) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into Friday night's affair in South Beach, the Cavs will look to end a dry spell in Miami where they haven't won since January 25, 2010.

Despite struggling in the 305, the Cavs have played the Heat tough in their most recent stretch of games. In fact, Cleveland went 2-1 against Miami during the 2017-18 season, holding the Heat to a combined 94.7 points on .449 shooting from the field, including .250 (22-88) from three-point territory. The Cavs also forced an average of 17.0 turnovers (15.7 points off TOs) versus the Heat.

This time around, the Cavs will look to their secret weapon (the reserves) in order to snag that elusive victory in southern Florida. So far this season, the Cavs bench is outscoring the Heat's, 43.5-42.1, which will make for an interesting matchup considering the similarities between the teams' reinforcements.

On Deck

Following Friday's joust with the Heat, the Cavs finish off their road trip on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks before returning to The Land for a four-game homestand, which begins with a second game against the Heat on January 2 at The Q (7:00 p.m. ET). Cleveland will then do battle with the Jazz, Pelicans and Pacers.

