CavsGrizzlies Game Preview

The Wine & Gold tipoff their last road trip of 2018 with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Tipoff from FedExForum is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into their end-of-year roadie looking to get the ball rolling again after dropping their most recent contest to the Chicago Bulls this past Sunday at The Q.

One of those advantages includes the Wine & Gold's success off the bench. This season, the Cavs’ reserves are putting up 43.6 points per game (sixth-highest in NBA). The bench has posted 40-plus points 21 times, 50-plus points 12 times and 60-plus points twice. In the two wins against Memphis in 2017-18, the bench averaged 49.5 points per contest.

From an individual perspective, Larry Nance Jr. has been on a roll and scored a season-high 20 points (9-14) to go along with six rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes versus Chicago on Sunday night. It was the second 20-plus point performance of his career.

Jordan Clarkson also continued his solid play, tallying 17 points on 8-13 (.615) shooting from the field in 31 minutes off the bench against the Bulls. Over his last six appearances (since 12/12), Clarkson is averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.2 minutes per contest.

Cedi Osman contributed 17 points on 6-11 (.545) shooting and seven rebounds in 37 minutes against Chicago on Sunday. Osman has scored in double figures in 20 contests this season, including each of the last five outings, his longest career double-digit scoring streak.

As the Cavs try to wrap up 2018 on a high note, they'll be going up against a struggling Grizzlies squad that has lost seven of their past nine games. However, they were able to tally a win in their most recent matchup, a 107-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

In the win, six Memphis players scored in double-digits, including the Grizzlies' 2018 Draft pick Jaren Jackson. The fourth-overall selection led his new team with 27 points and nine boards while shooting 11-21 from the field.

Tonight's game between the Cavs and Grizzlies will be the first of two showdowns this season. Their second and final meeting will come on February 23 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #4 - Jaron Blossomgame #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #11 - Mike Conley #17 - Garrett Temple #1 - Kyle Anderson #13 - Jaren Jackson Jr. #33 - Marc Gasol

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT), Rodney Hood (Left Achilles Tendon Soreness, TBD), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Grizzlies) - Mike Conley (Left Hamstring Soreness, Probable), Dillon Brooks (Left Knee Sprain, Questionable), JaMychal Green (Left Hamstring Soreness, Questionable), Joakim Noah (Right Heel Soreness, Questionable), Chandler Parsons (Return from Injury Management, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Last season, the Cavaliers swept the season series versus Memphis for the 10th time in franchise history. In the two victories, the Cavs outscored the Grizzlies by an average of 14.0 points per game (114.0-100.0) while shooting a combined .506 (82-162) from the field, .415 (22-53) from three-point range and .933 (42-45) from the free throw line. The Cavs also averaged 25.0 assists and 22.0 fast break points per contest.

The last time out at the FedExForum (2/23/18), the Cavs picked up a 112-89 win, their third-largest margin of victory last season. That night, the Wine & Gold swiped 13 steals and held Memphis to 33-84 (.393) shooting from the field, including just 13-42 (.310) in the second half. The Cavs also had advantages in rebounds (46-37), points in the paint (50-36), fast break points (32-18) and bench points (59-24).

Six players for Cleveland scored in double figures, including Larry Nance Jr. (15 PTS, 6-11 FG), Jordan Clarkson (14 PTS, 4 REB), Rodney Hood (10 PTS, 3 REB) and Cedi Osman (10 PTS, 4-5 FG).

On Deck

Following Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, the Cavs continue their roadie on Friday night against the Miami Heat before wrapping the trip up with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Cavaliers will return to The Land for a four-game homestand, beginning on January 2 against the Heat at The Q (7:00 p.m. ET). Cleveland will then do battle with the Jazz, Pelicans and Pacers.

