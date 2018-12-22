CavsBulls Game Preview

The Cavaliers host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening showdown in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 6:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter Sunday's affair looking to build off a hard-fought loss to the league-leading Toronto Raptors on Friday night in Canada.

Against Toronto, the Cavs bench excelled once again, tallying 53 points - their 12th outing this season with 50-plus points (tied for fifth-most in franchise single season history). In 2018-19, the Cavs bench is currently averaging 43.8 bench points, which is good for sixth-best in the Association.

The Cavs held Toronto to 9-31 (.290) shooting from beyond the arc. It was the eighth outing this season where they have held an opponent under .300 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Cleveland posted 41 points in the third quarter, which tied their most in any period this season.

From an individual perspective, Larry Nance Jr. continued to own his role as one of the team's playmakers. The four-year vet registered his third-straight double-double (fifth of the season) with 16 points, on 6-7 (.857) shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes at Toronto.

Jordan Clarkson also had a solid game, tallying a team-high 20 points, including 4-9 (.444) from three-point range, four rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes off the bench against the Raptors. Clarkson has now finished with 20-plus points in four of his last five outings.

Cleveland will eye to improve upon their last game heading into Sunday when they take on a Bulls team that has struggled throughout most of the 2018-19 campaign. Chicago has lost five of their last seven games, but defeated the Orlando Magic in their most recent matchup, 90-80, on Friday night.

Against Orlando, five Bulls players scored in double digits, including last year's seventh-overall draft pick, Lauri Markkanen. The 6-foot-10 Finn posted a team-high 32 points against the Magic, including a 4-6 clip from behind the arc. Markkanen's fellow starter, Justin Holiday, tallied a double-double in the win after posting 11 points and 10 boards while Robin Lopez was Chicago's second-leading scorer with 14 points off the bench.

Following Sunday's game between the Cavs and Bulls, the two teams will meet two more times this season with their next matchup coming on January 21 at Quicken Loans Arena. The division rivals will then round out their four-game season series six days later in the Windy City.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #12 - David Nwaba #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #51 - Ryan Arcidiacono #32 - Kris Dunn #7 - Justin Holiday #24 - Lauri Markkanen #34 - Wendell Carter Jr.

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), JR Smith (NWT), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Bulls) - Jabari Parker (Stomach Illness, Questionable), Cameron Payne (Right Calf Strain, Questionable), Zach LaVine (Left Medial Ankle Sprain, Out), Bobby Portins (Right Ankle Sprain, Out), Denzel Valentine (Left Ankle Surgery, Out)/p>

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Sunday's game between the Cavs and Bulls will be the first played at Quicken Loans Arena this season and the second game overall. Chicago won the first meeting of the series earlier this season at the United Center.

Last season, the Cavs won both home games against the Bulls, averaging 117.0 points on a combined .515 shooting, including .418 from three-point range and .818 from the free-throw line in the two victories. The Cavs also averaged 14.0 three-pointers made to go along with 26.5 assists per contest.

In their first meeting this season on November 10, the Cavs had three players score at least 20 points, one of three times that has happened this season (Thompson–22, Hood–20, Sexton–20). That night, the Cavs defense limited the Bulls to 16 points in the second quarter, an opponent season-low for points in any second period this season.

Game Promotions

Giveaway: Channing Frye Fathead presented by Discount Drug Mart

Levin Furniture Family Fun Pack: Every Saturday and Sunday home game, join us with a Family Fun Pack. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks!

On Deck

Following Sunday's battle with the Bulls, the Wine & Gold will hit the road for three games, beginning with a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 26. The Cavs will then head to Miami to play the Heat on the following Friday before rounding out their trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The Cavaliers will tipoff the New Year with a four-game homestand on Wednesday, January 2 against Miami at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before jousting with the Jazz, Pelicans and Pacers.

