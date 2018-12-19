CavsHornets Game Preview

The Wine & Gold look to keep the ball rolling tonight when they take on Southeast Division's Charlotte Hornets in the second half of their back-to-back road series. Tipoff from the Spectrum Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into tonight's matchup coming off one of their most exciting wins of the season, topping the Indiana Pacers, 92-91, following Larry Nance Jr.'s buzzer beater.

Before Nance's late-game heroics, the Wine & Gold were playing excellent in every facet of the game. In terms of offensive production, Cleveland had at least six players score in double figures for the 13th time this season (Hood-17, Nance Jr.-15, Burks-14, Osman-13, Sexton-12, Dellavedova-10).

Defensively, the Cavs held the Pacers to .398 shooting from the field, including opponent season lows in first half points (44), three-point field goals made (four) and three-point field goal percentage (.182). Cleveland is 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under .400 shooting.

Cleveland also grabbed 51 rebounds against the Pacers. In three of the last four games, the Cavs have recorded at least 50 boards and 10 or more offensive rebounds. This season, the Cavs have pulled down 50-plus boards in eight contests and double-digit offensive rebounds in 21 games.

Nance, who's two points sealed the deal, was excellent through all four quarters. Against Indy, the scion registered his third double-double of the season with 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and game-highs of six assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Rodney Hood, who's shot was tipped in by Nance in the final seconds, had a game-high tying 17 points, a season-high six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes on Tuesday. He has now turned in 23 double-digit scoring performances this season.

As the Wine & Gold look for their second straight win, they'll face a Hornets squad that is currently tied for first place in the Southeast Division standings, despite holding a losing record (14-15).

Like most teams in their division, the Hornets have had an up-and-down season so far. Recently, Charlotte went on a three-game winning streak from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 before dropping two games to the Knicks and Lakers at home.

In their most recent game on Saturday night - a 128-100 rout by the Lakers - the Hornets' starters were sluggish, tallying only one double-digit scoring performance from Jeremy Lamb (12 pts). However, Charlotte's reserves were excellent, tallying 69 points off the bench. Sophomore swingman Malik Monk led the Hornets' reinforcements with 19 points and five boards in the loss.

With two games already in the books, the Cavs and Hornets will play each other one more time this season following tonight's game. They'll wrap up their series in Cleveland's season finale on Apr. 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #12 - David Nwaba #1 - Rodney Hood #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #15 - Kemba Walker #3 - Jeremy Lamb #5 - Nicolas Batum #2 - Marvin Williams #40 - Cody Zeller

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson (Left Foot Sprain, Out), JR Smith (NWT), Matthew Dellavedova (Left Knee Soreness, Questionable)

Status Update: (Hornets) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, tonight's matchup between the Cavs and Hornets is the third of four regular season games with Cleveland hosting the final contest on April 9. The teams have split the first two games of the series so far.

Against Charlotte, the Wine & Gold are 14-2 in their last 16 meetings and have outscored the Hornets by an average of 7.5 points (107.8-100.3) while holding them to a combined .443 shooting from the field, including just .292 from beyond the arc.

In the most recent matchup between Cleveland and Charlotte (11/13/18), the Cavs secured their largest margin of victory this season (plus-24) with a 113-89 win at The Q. They also outrebounded Charlotte 60-37 (+23), which their biggest rebounding margin since Feb. 28, 2014. In the victory, Cleveland set season highs for three-point percentage (.542, 13-24) and points in the first half (67).

Cleveland also played well defensively in that game, limiting the Hornets to an opponent-season low .347 (33-95) shooting from the field and .195 (8-41) from three-point range.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's game in Charlotte, the Wine & Gold will head up north to take on the Raptors this Friday night in Toronto. The Cavs will then return home on Sunday, Dec. 23 to battle the Bulls at 6:00 p.m. (ET) before hitting the road once more on Wednesday, Dec. 26 to play the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll round out that road trip with games against the Miami Heat (Friday, Dec. 28) and against the Atlanta Hawks (Saturday, Dec. 29).

